Telegram of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping

TAJIKISTAN, March 22 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, which reads:

"Dear Mr. Chairman,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the crash of a passenger plane in southern China, which caused great loss of life.

In this mournful hour, I express to you, to all the relatives and friends of those who died as a result of this tragedy, our sincere condolences and words of sympathy.”

