PHILIPPINES, March 23 - Press Release March 23, 2022 Senate Health Committee tackles measures improving various local hospitals as Bong Go underscores need to invest and strengthen healthcare services in the grassroots The Senate Committee on Health on Tuesday, March 22, deliberated on 27 local hospital bills as its chair, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the need to invest better in the public healthcare system, making it more responsive against the ongoing pandemic and future health crises. "Sa pandemyang ito, nakita natin kung gaano kahalaga ang investment sa kalusugan. Nahirapan tayo noong umpisa ng pandemya dahil hindi natin binigyang pansin nitong nagdaang mga dekada ang pagpapalakas ng ating healthcare system capacity," noted Go. "Bagama't patuloy na bumababa ang mga bagong kaso ng COVID-19, kailangan pa rin nating maging handa dahil hindi natin alam kung ilang pandemya pa o bagong variants ng COVID-19 ang darating. Huwag po nating hintayin na tuluyan nang bumigay ang healthcare system natin at malagay sa panganib ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan," he added. Go said that he personally witnessed the struggles that Filipinos across the country face just to seek medical treatment, recounting, "Saksi po ako sa kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan sa pag-iikot ko sa mga ospital sa buong bansa. Nakakapanlumo pong makita na iyong ibang pasyente nasa corridor po ng ospital dahil walang available na kama." "Some hospitals have already exceeded their bed occupancy rate with some reaching as high as 400%. Kawawa po ang kalagayan nila," he continued. The senator stressed that increasing hospital bed capacity will also enable the hospitals to comply with physical distancing protocols, which will help avoid the spread of contagious diseases. "Bukod sa problema kung papaano bibilis ang kanilang paggaling, nagiging isyu na rin po ang hawaan ng sakit pati na rin ang kalusugan at seguridad ng ating mga healthcare workers. Bigyan po natin sila ng pansin at wag natin silang pabayaan," said the senator. He then reassured that the Senate Committee on Health will continue prioritizing the improvement of the healthcare system. Go had earlier successfully pushed for the passage of 24 laws upgrading the existing and establishing new public hospitals all over the country. "Another 15 measures upgrading and establishing Department of Health hospitals are pending signature of the President," he added. Local hospital bills tackled during the hearing include House bills seeking to increase the bed capacity of the Baguio General Hospital in Baguio City; Ospital Ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Gov. Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City, Isabela; Concepcion District Hospital in Concepcion, Tarlac; Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City, Negros Occidental; Unayan Municipal Hospital in Binidayan, Lanao del Sur; Balindong District Hospital in Wato-Balindong, Lanao del Sur; and the Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital in Tayug, Pangasinan. Some measures also seek to convert the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City in Bohol to the Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex; and the Oriental Mindoro Central District Hospital in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, into a Provincial Hospital. Another bill seeks to upgrade the Orani District Hospital in Orani, Bataan into a Level II General Hospital to be known as the Antonino "Tony" P. Roman Memorial Hospital. Meanwhile, several bills aim to establish new government hospitals, a mental health clinic, and a geriatric medical center including the establishment of the Eastern Cordillera Regional Hospital in Mayoyao, Ifugao; Ospital ng Meycauayan in Meycauayan City, Bulacan; Iloilo City Hospital in Iloilo City; Zamboanga Sibugay Medical Center in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Liloan Children's Hospital in Liloan, Cebu; Barangay Tablon Northern Mindanao Medical Center Satellite District Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental; San Jose del Monte Mental Wellness Center in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan; Teodoro N. Pepito Memorial General Hospital in Valencia City, Bukidnon; Aklan Geriatric Medical Center in Kalibo, Aklan; and the Isaac Tolentino Memorial Medical Center in Tagaytay City, Cavite. During the hearing, local government units were directed to coordinate with the Department of Budget and Management to sort out the funding requirements for the five local hospital bills that aim to renationalize hospitals. Go also said that the funding for the upgrade and establishment of the hospitals should be ensured so that they will not turn out to be unfunded laws. He added that the national government and local government units must work together to provide funding for much-needed health services. "Magtulungan po tayo para makapagbigay ng maayos na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," stressed Go. "Asahan nyo po na patuloy na magtatrabaho ang komiteng ito hanggang sa nalalabing araw ng Kongresong ito para ipaglaban ang pagpapalakas sa ating mga pampublikong ospital," he concluded.