DATCP Reminds Farmers, Agrichemical Retailers of Chlorpyrifos Tolerance Expiration

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers and agrichemical retailers to discontinue the use and sale of chlorpyrifos on food and feed crops.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) h​as revoked all food and feed tolerances for the active insecticide ingredient called chlorpyrifos, which bans the use of the ingredient on food and feed crops. The last acceptable application date was February 27, 2022 with chlorpyrifos tolerances expiring on February 28, 2022.

Crops that received an application of chlorpyrifos after the expiration date are considered adulterated and cannot legally be sold or used as food or feed. Food or feed that contain chlorpyrifos residue due to applications made before February 28, 2022 will not be considered adulterated as long as it can be proven that the residue is a result of an application made prior to expiration date. As a restricted use pesticide, producers are required to maintain application records of chlorpyrifos. This documentation can be used to show that lawful application occurred before February 28, 2022.

Non-agricultural uses of chlorpyrifos for golf course turf, industrial sites, non-food greenhouse and nursery production, sod farms, Christmas tree farms, and wood products are not affected by this rule.

For more information about the rule, visit EPA's website at https://www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/frequent-questions-about-chlorpyrifos-2021-final-rule.

For more information on chlorpyrifos tolerances, visit https://www.fda.gov/media/156012/download.

Product Disposal To dispose of unopened products containing chlorpyrifos, contact the business that sold the product. To dispose of opened products containing chlopyrifos, contact your local Clean Sweep to find disposal options or find a collection area that accepts hazardous waste from farms.

Agrichemical Retailers Returns The sale and distribution of chlorpyrifos products labeled for use on food or feed crops is a violation, as these products are now considered misbranded under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Agrichemical retailers should work with their distributors and pesticide registrant representatives on return options for these products.

