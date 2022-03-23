Hogan Administration Announces $9 Million in Capital Grant Funding￼

March 23, 2022

Will Support Museums, Community Centers, Medical Support, High School Athletic Facilities, Parks and Community Revitalization, and Educational Foundations

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration announced Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of 21 capital grants agreements in the month of March, totaling over $9 million. These dedicated grants foster essential capital projects for 21 museums, community centers, medical support and treatment centers, high school athletic facilities, parks and community revitalization, stormwater infrastructure, and educational foundations across the state. These grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Capital Grants Division.

“These institutions play an important role in providing educational and local access opportunities for Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these grants are vital to improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

Twenty one museums, community centers, stormwater infrastructure, parks and community revitalization projects, athletic, medical support and treatment center facilities will receive the $9 million of grant funding. Including Annapolis for flood mitigation, the African American Museum & Cultural Center, Archway Station, Inc., Pimlico Market Café, The Compound, Inc., Coppin Heights Community Development Corporation, The Maryland Center for History and Culture, Kent County Family YMCA, The Baltimore Museum of Industry, Inc., City of Brunswick, the Town of New Market, COZ Apt, LP, Garrett County High Schools, Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation, Historic Chelsea House, Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum, Montgomery County Humane Society, The Town of Denton, and Westminster Rescue Mission, Inc.

“These grants will allow these organizations to renovate, expand, perform repairs, and construct needed additions and upgrades,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. “DGS takes great pride in promoting and supporting institutions across our great state.”

Annapolis Flood Mitigation grant totaling $2,000,000 will assist with the planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of flood mitigation projects near City Dock in Annapolis.

African American Museum & Cultural Center is utilizing their $500,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the African American Museum and Cultural Center, located in North Brentwood.

Archway Station, Inc. grant totaling $50,000 will assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital quipping of the Allegany Oxford House facility, located in Allegany County.

The Pimlico Merchants Association, Inc. $175,000 grant will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Pimlico Market Cafe, located in Baltimore City.

The Fort Meade Alliance Foundation, Inc. grant totaling $250,000 will assist the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Resiliency and Education Center at Kuhn Hall on Fort Meade, located in Anne Arundel County.

The Compound, Inc. is utilizing their $200,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of an arts complex, located in Baltimore City.

The Coppin Heights Community Development Corporation grant totaling $300,000 will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Coppin Heights West North Avenue Revitalization.

The Maryland Center for History and Culture’s $2,000,000 grant will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of facility and infrastructure improvements at the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

Kent County Family YMCA is utilizing their $250,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Kent County Family YMCA, located in Kent County.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry, Inc grant totaling $413,500 will assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Baltimore Museum of Industry, including repairs to the Platt Cannery building’s roof, located in Baltimore City.

The City of Brunswick’s $476,000 grant will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of a new emergency operations center in the city of Brunswick, located in Frederick County.

The Town of New Market is utilizing their $171,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the stormwater infrastructure in the town of New Market, located in Frederick County.

COZ Apt, LP’s $500,000 grant will be used for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Hampton Park sustainable parking infrastructure.

The Garrett County grant totaling $1,100,000 will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the athletic facilities at Southern Garrett High School and Northern Garrett High School. .

Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation is utilizing their $125,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation facilities, located in Baltimore City.

The Kettering Largo Mitchellville Boys and Girls Club grant totaling $100,000 will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Historic Chelsea House.

The Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum’s $150,000 grant will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum at Patriot Point.

Montgomery County Humane Society is utilizing their $150,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Montgomery County Humane Society facility, located in Montgomery County.

The Town of Denton grant totaling $100,000 will assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of Sharp Road Community Park, including landscaping and site improvements to the park’s grounds and athletic fields, located in Caroline County.

Westminster Rescue Mission, Inc. is utilizing their $100,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of a women’s addiction treatment services building on the Westminster Rescue Mission campus, located in Carroll County.

