Bridge Rehabilitation Project to Begin on Route 6 in Wellsboro, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project will begin in April at the intersection of Route 6 and Pearl Street in Wellsboro Borough, Tioga County.

On Monday, April 4, the contractor, Swank Construction Company, LLC., will begin work on the bridge rehabilitation. Motorists can expect one lane of traffic to be maintained in each direction with minor occasions of single lane conditions with flagging when needed. Pearl Street will be closed at the intersection with Route 6 for the duration of the project. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Swank Construction Company, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $1.7 million bridge rehabilitation project and is expected to be completed by early November of 2022. Work includes milling and resurfacing, structure rehabilitation, drainage, signs, water and sewer line relocations, and other related work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov ###