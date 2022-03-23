Appointment of Members of the First Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Commission

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 23 - 14th March, 2022

On Monday March 14, 2022, the Honourable Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance, presented instruments of appointment to the first Board of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Commission (the Commission).

The Commission forms part of the regulatory framework which the Government has put in place to address the social concerns arising out of the proliferation of private member clubs providing casino-style games to the club members.

Part 11, 5 (1) and (2) of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Act, No. 8 of 2021, provides for the establishment of a body corporate to be known as “the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Commission,” which shall be managed by a Board appointed by the President.

Section 6 (1) of the Act states that the first Board shall consist of:-

a) the Chairman, a Deputy Chairman and two other members, each appointed for a term of four years;

b) three members, each appointed for a term of three years; and

c) two members, each appointed for a term of two years.

A person shall be qualified to be a member of the Board where he:-

a) has worked and has experience in the gaming and betting sectors;

b) is an Attorney-at-law of at least seven years standing;

c) has AML/CFT/PF experience; or d) has at least five years’ experience in accounting, finance, economics, information technology, management, social work or law enforcement.

The members of the Board of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Commission will comprise, with effect from the dates of their respective Instruments of Appointment, in accordance with Section 6 (1) of the Act, the following:-

1. Mr. Stephen Tang Nian - Chairman

2. Mr. Stevan Thomas - Deputy Chairman

3. Mr. Kenwyn Ogeer - Member

4. Mr. Jerome Herrera - Member

5. Ms. Kalifa Julien - Member

6. Dr. Dave Seerattan - Member

7. Mr. James Philbert - Member

8. Ms. Asa Archie - Member 9.

Mr. Anil Maraj - Member