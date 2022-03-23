Senator the Honourable Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Services delivered the address at the 10th Annual World Down Syndrome Day Conference hosted by the Down Syndrome Family Network. In this regards, please see the attached copy of her administered speech.
You just read:
Minister Cox's Address at World Down Syndrome Day Conference
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.