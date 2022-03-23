Submit Release
Minister Cox's Address at World Down Syndrome Day Conference

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 23 -  21st March, 2022

Senator the Honourable Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Services delivered the address at the 10th Annual World Down Syndrome Day Conference hosted by the Down Syndrome Family Network. In this regards, please see the attached copy of her administered speech.

