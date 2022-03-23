The RNA targeting small molecule therapies market is projected to be worth around USD 8.3 billion in 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 35.26% during the period 2021-2030, claims Roots Analysis
In the recent years, RNA’s potential as a target molecule for small molecules has been widely recognized; as a result, a number of industry players have developed their proprietary technologies for direct and indirect RNA targeting and are actively engaged in the discovery and development of therapies against a wide range of therapeutic disorders
RNAs represent a one-of-a-kind class of molecules that can interact with three different types of biological macromolecules, namely DNA, RNA and proteins which further enables the development of therapies capable of targeting previously deemed undruggable transcripts and genes. In the past few years, a number of novel techniques have been developed to expand the druggability of RNA molecules. As a result, numerous small molecules, capable of acting on current and novel RNA targets are also being investigated in clinical and preclinical studies for the treatment of various indications, such as genetic diseases, infectious diseases and different types of cancers.
Key Market Insights
100+ RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics have been / are being developed for the treatment of different types of disease indications
Close to 70% of the aforementioned therapeutic candidates are under preclinical evaluation. Further, two therapies, namely Translarna™ and Risdiplam, have been approved for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy respectively.
More than 45% of the therapies under clinical evaluation are currently in phase II developmental stage
Around 50% of therapies under clinical evaluation are being developed to target oncological disorders; of which 53% of candidates are being evaluated under phase I clinical stage of development
Close to 60% of the therapies under preclinical evaluation are currently in discovery phase of development
Around 44% of the therapies under preclinical evaluation are being developed to target neurological disorders; of which close to 50% of drug candidates underwent RNA splicing modification.
More than 55% of the players evaluating RNA targeting small molecule therapies are small companies
North America has emerged as a key hub, featuring the presence of 63% developers. The developer landscape is further dominated by players that have been established post-2012, representing around 68% of the total number of stakeholders
Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of 9.1%, between 2018 and 2020
More than 70% of the reported deals were R&D agreements, majority of which were focused on drug candidates targeting neurological disorders. Further, majority of the instances captured in the report were inked with players based in North America (65%).
Close to USD 500 million was raised by companies involved in the development of drug candidates targeting oncological disorders
Majority of the companies (52%) engaged in this domain primarily received funding through venture capital rounds. Further, around 90% of the funding instances were reported by players headquartered in the US.
North America is anticipated to capture over ~70% of the global market share in 2030
In 2030, close to 40% of the market revenues are expected to be generated from sales of therapeutics that are intended to target oncological disorders. Further, therapies designed for oral route of administration are expected to occupy a larger share (77%) of the overall market in 2030.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the key players engaged in the development of RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics?
- What are the current investment trends in this field?
- Which are the key therapeutic areas for which RNA targeting small molecule therapies are being developed?
- What are the different technological approaches adopted by various players for the development of RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics?
- What type of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?
- What is the relative competitiveness of different RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics developers engaged in this market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
The USD XX million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
