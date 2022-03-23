Submit Release
Governor Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Bradford Area School District for Student-Run Manufacturing Program in McKean County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Bradford Area School District, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to create a student-run program and boost awareness of available opportunities in the commonwealth’s manufacturing industry.

“MTTC provides funding for the type of hands-on, real world experience that prepares students for successful manufacturing careers,” said Gov. Wolf. “The program also helps create a pipeline of good, qualified workers that help ensure manufacturing in Pennsylvania continues to flourish.”

Bradford Area School District was awarded $200,000 to create a student-run manufacturing program, expected to launch during the 2022-23 school year. This pilot program, which will be known as BAHS Manufacturing, will give qualifying students the opportunity to participate in a manufacturing enterprise making actual parts and delivering services as part of the supply chain for local manufacturers. Over the course of an academic school year, students will learn about and perform different job functions in manufacturing, develop essential skills, utilize advanced manufacturing technologies and build relationships with local companies. The program will involve a total of 85 students.

“The Training to Career grant presents such an exciting opportunity for our students to learn all aspects of manufacturing while cultivating relationships with and serving our local manufacturing businesses,” said Katherine Pude, Bradford Area School District Superintendent. “We look forward to partnering with the Northwest PA Industrial Resource Center and our local Manufacturers to create this student-run enterprise and are grateful for the funding from the Wolf administration to be able to do so.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 64 projects and invested more than $14.6 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf administration’s commitment to manufacturing or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717-783-1116 Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

