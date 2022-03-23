Senators Kearney and Kane Apprenticeship Fair Brings Out Local Families and Students 

(L-R) David Cleary joins Senator John Kane, his son Michael Cleary, Senator Tim Kearney, and his wife Patricia Tuggle for a photo at the Apprenticeship Fair on Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, PA – March 23, 2022 – Sens. Tim Kearney (D-Chester/Delaware) and John Kane (D-Delaware/Chester), in partnership with the Delaware County Intermediate Unit (DCIU) recently hosted an Apprenticeship Fair for eighth grade and high school students at the DCIU Education Center.

Local families and students came out during the early morning event on March 19 to learn about different career opportunities that may await them after the completion of their secondary educational programs.

As a member of the Education committee, Kearney has been passionate about creating equitable opportunities for the Commonwealth’s future leaders by championing bills that focus on career and technical education.

“Senator Kane and I wanted to collaborate on an initiative for students that focused on exposing them to different opportunities after high school graduation,” said Senator Kearney. There are hundreds of industries and thousands of job positions in our global economy. The Apprenticeship Fair gave them an early introduction to what career choices are out there and what trades and skills are needed to prepare for them.”

Senator Kane, who worked as a master plumber and served as business manager of the largest plumbers’ union in Pennsylvania before being elected to office was especially happy to co-host the event.

“It was awesome to see so many people attend our Apprenticeship Fair this weekend,” stated Senator Kane. “It’s important for kids to know that college isn’t the only option for a good, family-sustaining job, and I was proud to partner with Senator Kearney to provide a space for that opportunity to be discovered.”

The Apprenticeship Fair featured 17 different vendors, including representatives from the below companies and certificate programs:

Carpenters Keystone Mountain & Lakes Region

Sheet Metal Workers 19

IBEW 654

Cement Masons’ and Plasterers’ Union 592

Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers 1

Laborers District Council

Plumbing-Heating-Colling Contractors Association (PHCC)

Delaware County Technical School

Delaware County Technical School Practical Nursing Program

Williamson College of the Trades

Delaware County Community College

Education Data Systems, Inc. (EDSI)

PennDOT

Wills Eye Hospital

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (PIT)

Harcum College

Each vendor was set up with an informational table, allowing for a welcoming dialogue for attendees. Students and parents were able to freely walk around the room, gathering brochures and engaging with representatives from different industries.

As members of the Labor and Industry committee, both Kearney and Kane have supported using the state’s public works and procurement process to encourage contractors to participate in apprenticeship programs to grow our skilled workforce and build family-sustaining jobs in our communities.