Governor Abbott Appoints Kahan To Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

TEXAS, March 23 - March 23, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Andrew "Andy" Kahan to the Crime Victims' Institute Advisory Council for a term set to expire on January 31, 2024. The council is charged with conducting in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims, and society.

Andrew "Andy" Kahan of Houston is Director of Victim Services for Crime Stoppers Houston. He is a board member of Parents of Murdered Children and Surviving Family Members of Homicide, Texas Equusearch, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. He is also a member of the Harris Law Enforcement Advisory Council and a member and presenter of the National Organization for Victim Assistance. Kahan received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston.

