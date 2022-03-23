Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Hill To 371st Judicial District Court

TEXAS, March 23 - March 23, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ryan Hill as Judge of the 371st Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Ryan Hill of Fort Worth is the Chief Prosecutor of Criminal Mental Health Crossover for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and as an Assistant County Attorney for the Hood County Attorney’s Office. He is board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Federalist Society, Tarrant County Bar Association, Texas District and County Attorneys Association, and the Eldon B. Mahon Inn of Court. Additionally, he is a member of the Rotary Club of Fort Worth and the Colleyville Lions Club, and a volunteer coach for youth sports. Hill received a Bachelor of Music Education from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

