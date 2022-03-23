Pet Grooming Market to Reach USD 14.00 Billion by 2028; Increasing Rate of Pet Adoption, Variety of Pet Grooming Services & Rise in the Expenditure of Animal Health to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Growing ownership of pets in developing nations and increasing e-commerce sales are some key factors projected to provide remunerative opportunities for pet grooming products market players.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pet grooming market is expected to grow from USD 8.73 billion in 2020 to USD 14.00 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



The pet grooming market is rising at a firm pace due to the accessibility of frequent traveling pet groomers who offer pet grooming services as per the pet owners comfort. Due to the affordability and convenience of the mobile groomer facilities, demand for pet grooming is increasingly growing.Furthermore, because mobile groomers offer customized services at the doorstep, consumers are likely to pay a higher price for these facilities to be accessible. The mobile vans used to deliver these services serve as an advertisement tool, because on the vehicle, groomers place the name and logo, contact information, and the services their company offers.With the rising clientele of mobile pet groomers, the profit margins for the pet grooming industry are projected to increase over the forecast timeframe.



Pet grooming refers to both hygienic care and pet cleaning, as well as methods through which the physical appearance of a pet is enhanced. Pet grooming may help prevent serious health issues, show indicators of infection and symptoms. Grooming is a vital aspect of a pet's health and wellbeing and can enhance their quality of life. Regular grooming helps insure the pet is comfortable and healthy.The basic pet grooming items include shampoos & bathing conditioners, nail clipping & trimming clippers & scissors, and hair cleaning combs & brushes. The key factors for routine grooming include: overall pet cleanliness, decreased risk of various health conditions, monitoring of the pet's health by looking for cuts, swelling, or temperature changes, all of which may be indicative of illness and forging a stronger relationship between pet and owner.



In addition to high-end facilities, when dogs are regarded as family members, pet owners also provide them with all-natural and organic pet foods and treats. Increased disposable income from pet owners is also anticipated to create huge opportunities for the growth of the global pet grooming market. Consumers are also opting for high-end products for their pets and a range of pet grooming services, which further drive the growth of the pet grooming market.Nevertheless, lack of knowledge and experience in managing multiple pets, breeds, and animal temperaments can restrict the growth of the pet grooming market. Although certain dogs are highly trained and can do better with grooming, some will refuse, implying pet grooming needs highly skilled individuals to do it.



Key players operating in the global pet grooming market are Ancol, Beaphar, Bob Martin, BOSHEL, earthbath, Ferplast, Hartz Mountain, Johnson's Veterinary Products, Just for Pets, Oster, Rolf C Hagen and Rosewood Pet Products among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies like adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global pet grooming industry.



• For instance, in March 2018, Philco Animal Health Inc., a Canadian-based veterinary product company, was acquired by BioAdaptives, Inc., a US-based natural health products producer.

The conditioners and shampoos segment held the major market share of around 46.20% and a market value of about 4.03 billion in 2020



The product type segment is divided into conditioners and shampoos, scissors and clippers, and combs and brushes. Due to the essential hygiene requirements of the companion animals. These conditioners and shampoos are specially designed for pet care that serves the purpose of conditioning, cleaning and deodorizing animals' skin and hair. Therefore, the conditioners and shampoos segment held the major market share of around 46.20% in 2020. Rising demand for safe and healthy products is anticipated to drive the conditioners and shampoos segment over the forecast period.



The online distribution channel segment dominates the market and valued around USD 6.34 billion in 2020



The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. Due to the rising mobile & internet penetration and the growth of the e-commerce sector, the offline segment dominated in the market and valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2020.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Pet Grooming Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The regions analysed for the pet grooming market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Due to the high pet care expenditure and adoption in the U.S. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the pet grooming market with around 40% share and a market value of 3.84 billionin 2020.The nation has the highest number of the world's companion animals. In Canada, at least one dog is owned by about 41 per cent of households and about 38 per cent possess at least one cat.The growing adoption of domestic companion animals in these countries is contributing to increasing demand for various pet grooming products. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at considerable growth rate in the global pet groomingmarket over the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization which has been a major factor boosting the adoption of companion animals by consumers in this region. Major markets contributing to regional growth include Japan and China.



About the report:



The global pet grooming marketis analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



