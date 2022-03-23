Dental Intraoral Scanners Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 638 Million by 2030: Straits Research

Dental intraoral scanners are devices used to capture the optical images of the teeth primarily to detect cavities, scan arches of teeth, and implantation of intraoral scan bodies. Intra-Oral Scanning (IOS) Hardware, Central Procession Unit (CPU) and Display Monitor are the three parts of the intraoral scanners.

/EIN News/ -- Texas, United States, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If we look at the historical figures, the Global dental intraoral scanners market had generated a revenue of USD 281.51 million in 2017, as mentioned in the report by StraitsResearch. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Dental intraoral scanners are devices used to capture the optical images of the teeth primarily to detect cavities, scan arches of teeth, and implantation of intraoral scan bodies. Intra-Oral Scanning (IOS) Hardware, Central Procession Unit (CPU) and Display Monitor are the three parts of the intraoral scanners. They help the surgeons acquire enlarged 3D images for better diagnosis and treatment.



Periodontal diseases refer to diseases that affect the gums and the bones that support the teeth. The awareness about these diseases is increasing worldwide. Many private and public institutions have collectively spread the word regarding the challenges posed by these diseases in the overall dental health and oral wellbeing. The United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) have developed a plan to increase awareness about these diseases among the people falling under the low-income group.







The global dental intraoral market is divided based on application, technology, modality, end-users and regions covered.

Key Insights

According to the application, the orthodontics segment has acquired ~39% of the market share in 2021 . It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% by 2030 .

. It is expected to grow at a . Based on technology, the market is segmented as confocal microscopic imaging, Optical wards, others. Confocal micro scoping imaging has pegged ~50% of the international market.

By the end-users, the dental diagnostic centers hold a prominent market share. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% by 2030.





The Rising Awareness of Periodontal Diseases to Boost the Market

Periodontal diseases are infections or inflammation of the gums and the bone that support the teeth. These periodontal diseases can affect the health of the gums and deteriorate overall dental health.

Different private and public associations attempt to bring issues to light regarding dental cleanliness. For example, in 2019, United Nations, alongside the World Health Organization (WHO), created and supported territorial procedures for working on oral wellbeing at many costs, including African, South-East Asian, East Mediterranean, and Western Pacific districts. It specialized help to oral wellbeing frameworks and coordinated observation to foster a worldwide oral wellbeing activity plan.



Around 10% of the population around the world is affected by gum-related periodontal diseases. Further, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 states that oral infections impact around 3.5 billion individuals worldwide. More than 2.3 billion people experience dental caries, and roughly 530 million youngsters experience essential teeth caries.



The recent developments and advanced technologies have added new, highly innovative features to the product. Thus, it is relied upon to emphatically affect market development and drive significant interest in the approaching future. Also, the geriatric population of the world is increasing year by year. It was reported that 727 million people were aged above 65 in 2020 and is predicted to go up to 1.5 billion by 2050.



This increase in the geriatric population, increase in gum-related diseases, rise in the incidences of tooth loss, and use of developed technologies will positively impact the global intraoral scanners market during the forecast period.







Effect of COVID-19:

From 31 December 2019 to 25 October 2020, 42,758, 015 instances of Covid-19 (following the applied case definitions and testing systems in the impacted nations) were accounted for, including 1,151,323 deaths. Countries and different ventures are attempting to manage the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. One of these businesses encompassed by the vulnerability of the effect of the Covid-19 is dental scanners. Social separating and sharp cuts in buyers' optional pay during the Covid-19 pandemic have radically hit the dental business.



It has sped up the shift towards elective ways of diagnosing and treat-and further developed work processes and patient consideration in the dental business. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Align Technology, a maker of 3D oral computerized scanners, teamed up with a few key market pioneers to investigate methodologies to get back to dental consideration conveyance and help oral wellbeing experts to transform this uncommon test into a possibly open door.



A key empowering agent was the recipient of an advanced dental arrangement, for example, Align Technology's ITERO ELEMENT intraoral scanner. The computerized work process has assisted numerous dental specialists with controlling cross-pollution and increment patient security post-Coronavirus time. It is relied upon to affect the market items decidedly.







Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market: Segmentation

By Application



Dental Restoration

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

By Technology

Confocal Microscopic Imaging

Optical Wards

Others

By Modality

Benchtop

Standalone

Portable

By End-users

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

List of Key Players

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

Dental Wings Inc.

Acteon Group

Shinning 3D

Denterprise International Inc.

3Disc





Market News

On 26th March 2018 , Dentsply Sirona signed an acquisition agreement to acquire OraMetrix, a company engaged in providing 3-D technology solutions for orthodontic care. This acquisition helped the company offer end-to-end digital workflow to dental professionals to provide the best treatment solution.

, Dentsply Sirona signed an acquisition agreement to acquire OraMetrix, a company engaged in providing 3-D technology solutions for orthodontic care. This acquisition helped the company offer end-to-end digital workflow to dental professionals to provide the best treatment solution. On 5th August 2019 , Midmark has acquired the True Definition Intraoral Scanner from the product portfolio of 3M to give better service in imaging solutions. This acquisition has been made to dominate this product in the U.S and Canada region to get more revenue. This acquisition would also help Midmark support the dealer in providing small and easy-to-use intraoral scanners in clinics and hospitals.

, Midmark has acquired the True Definition Intraoral Scanner from the product portfolio of 3M to give better service in imaging solutions. This acquisition has been made to dominate this product in the U.S and Canada region to get more revenue. This acquisition would also help Midmark support the dealer in providing small and easy-to-use intraoral scanners in clinics and hospitals. On 19th September 2019 , Align Technology Inc announced a global distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet Dental to launch iTero Element intraoral scanner to support restorative solutions and awareness of dental professionals' education. It would also drive the salesforce and network of dental professionals to be updated.

, Align Technology Inc announced a global distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet Dental to launch iTero Element intraoral scanner to support restorative solutions and awareness of dental professionals' education. It would also drive the salesforce and network of dental professionals to be updated. On 15th April 2021, Medit Corp has announced a new launch of product brand i700 intraoral scanner. This would add more benefits from the previous generation i500 scanner, and it has the unique feature of a super-fast camera that captures up to 70 frames per second. Further to this, it would also help the clinicians ease the procedure for better treatment of the patients.





News Media

World's Top 10 Brands In The Oral Hygiene In 2020

The Raising Awareness of Periodontal Diseases to Boost the Dental Intraoral Scanners Market





