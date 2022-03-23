Gov. Wolf Commends State Police and Capitol Police for Donation of Body Armor to Ukraine

Gov. Tom Wolf today commended the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Pennsylvania Capitol Police for their effort to donate used body armor to Ukraine.

“It’s wrong that Russia’s attack on Ukraine made this necessary, but I’m proud of both our State and Capitol police for their support of the people of Ukraine,” said Gov. Wolf. “This small effort will make a world of difference for the humanitarian and rescue workers facing danger every day.”

The donated equipment will be delivered to the Vermont State Police and then, pending federal regulatory approval, will be shipped to Ukraine. The Wolf Administration is working with federal partners to obtain approval. The equipment will then be used for those assisting in humanitarian and life-saving efforts as they work throughout the war-torn country.

PSP is donating approximately 90 used, nearly expired vests that were scheduled to be destroyed. The Capitol Police donated 24 similar used ballistic vests and 15 ballistic helmets.

“This equipment will be put to use by those who desperately need it,” said PSP Colonel Robert Evanchick. “The ballistic vests were recently replaced by new body armor and were scheduled to be destroyed. We are heartened to know they can still be put to good use.”

“Every day, the men and women of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police take pride in carrying out their duties to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their way of life,” Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob said. “We are honored to be a part of efforts to help the citizens of the Ukraine do the same through the donation of this protective equipment.”

