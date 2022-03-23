Therapists Hong Kong - Maple Tree Counselling Launch Professional Psychotherapy Practice in HK

/EIN News/ -- Central, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling, a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong, provides a team of therapists with services focused on both adults and adolescents (clients must be 14 years old and above). The company has a range of specialised areas of focus, such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) counselling, adoption, anxiety, childhood trauma, and sexual and gender identity. Maple Tree provides individual therapy, group therapy, and corporate counselling and wellness support. To find out more about who we help visit: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/who-we-help/

Through individual therapy for adults and adolescents, the company offers one-on-one counselling for clients suffering from anxiety, stress, depression, addiction, grief and loss, trauma, low self-esteem, adoption issues, relationship difficulties, behavioural problems, body image issues, anger management, caregiver stress, burnout, divorce, existential questions, Covid-related struggles, fear of intimacy or abandonment, goals and motivation, family conflict, identity exploration, infertility, health anxiety, life transitions, mood swings, LGBTQ+ identity and sexuality, perfectionism, pregnancy and postnatal struggles, mood disorders, shame, work-life balance, and self-exploration.

Maple Tree also provides small group counselling for adults and adolescents who wish to explore topics that include LGBTQ+ issues, menopause, men’s mental health, grief, parents and teenagers, divorce, fertility issues, blended and nontraditional families, healthy relationships for couples, living with chronic illness, living with endometriosis, postnatal care, pregnancy loss, caregiver fatigue, and surviving abuse.

Maple Tree’s counsellors are a diverse, multicultural team with rich life experience and international qualifications and accreditation. The practice operates under the key professional values of absolute confidentiality, ongoing professional development, and expert individual and group supervision.

As previously announced, the therapists at Maple Tree Counselling employ several kinds of evidence-based therapies to help their clients, and regularly update their knowledge and practice according to the latest studies. They can provide acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), which is a kind of psychotherapy that teaches clients to accept what they cannot control and instead focus on committed action that will result in a meaningful existence. They also offer cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT), which is focused on the interconnectedness of emotions, thoughts, physical sensations, and behaviours. Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy is another offering that combines mindful practices and cognitive technique. They also offer schema therapy, which integrates elements of psychodynamic psychotherapy and cognitive behaviour therapy with the goal of helping clients modify long-standing maladaptive behaviour patterns and thoughts.

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong that specialises in providing clients with a caring and safe environment where they can explore life’s challenges and opportunities that help them heal and grow. Therapy is conducted in English, Cantonese, or Mandarin. Maple Tree Counselling works out of discreet and tranquil rooms on the 27th floor of Worldwide house, 19 Des Voeux Road, Central.

Those interested in learning more about the counselling and therapy practice can visit the Maple Tree Counselling website here: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com

Maple Tree Counselling

Anjali Nihalchand

+852 6375 6098

info@mapletreecounselling.com

27th floor, World Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Rd Central, Central, Hong Kong

Anjali Nihalchand