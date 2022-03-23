Worldwide Scope of Polyamide Market | Boost Industry Growth, Business Revenues, Qualitative Analysis and Forecast 2028

Polyamide Market Size

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for PA-6 in the electrical and electronics sector and surge in demand for electric vehicles drive the growth of the global polyamide market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market. The Covid-19 outbreak temporarily interrupted the activities of big end-use polyamide industries, which hampered the overall revenue flow.

Increase in demand for PA-6 in the electrical and electronics sector and surge in demand for electric vehicles drive the growth of the global polyamide market.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The polyamide market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the polyamide market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the polyamide market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The polyamide fibers & films segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the engineering plastics segment register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global polyamide market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific emerged as a major regional polyamide market, driven by its increasing application automotive and food packaging industries.

The global polyamide market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Arkema SA, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Koch Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Lanxess, Radici Group, and Royal DSM.

