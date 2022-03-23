SWR INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES ITS 2021 AWARD OF EXCELLECE WINNERS
SWR Institute has conducted its third annual Award of Excellence program to honor and recognize contractors for excellence and innovation.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sealant, Waterproofing & Restoration Institute (SWR Institute) has conducted its third annual Award of Excellence program to honor and recognize contractors for excellence and innovation in the sealant, waterproofing and restoration industry.
The Award of Excellence is a contractor only award program that recognizes quality craftsmanship. Evaluated aspects of the submitted projects include complexity, technical merit, creativity, and technology/innovation and more.
SWR Institute announced the winners of this year’s Award of Excellence at the 2022 Winter Technical Meeting that was held in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Award of Excellence Winner #1
Project Name: West Virginia State Capital Dome Moisture Intrusion Repair Project
Company: Pullman SST, Inc.
Location: Charleston, WV
Project Description: The West Virginia State Capitol Building is one of the most iconic structures in the State. The people of West Virginia cherish their heritage, and the buildings that represent their history. A restoration project with the size, complexity, and scope, performed in view of the public was not only a great opportunity for Pullman SST, Inc. to provide professional services, but was also a true honor for them to perform. All the many repairs and restoration scopes performed on this project were undertaken with great care, pride, and passion. In our industry, projects like this one are a clear example of how the collaborative teamwork of craftsman, knowledge of our members and dedication to quality and safety all come together to achieve success.
Award of Excellence Winner #2
Project Name: Crescent Shores Exterior Facade Repairs
Company: Stone Restoration of America, Inc.
Location: North Myrtle Beach, SC
Project Description: Crescent Shores is a high-rise condominium complex right on the beach consisting of two 19-story towers with 216 units and an 8-story parking garage. These were built and completed in 2010. The poured-in-place structures had an original direct-applied hard-coat stucco system that immediately began to fail and delaminate. The solution was an overclad EIFS system leaving the failed stucco in place. This was a completely unique and revolutionary solution to a gigantic problem. Being able to leave the failed stucco in place saved the owner a lot of time and money compared to having to remove all the original stucco first.
Award of Excellence Winner #3
Project Name: Senator Hotel Office Building
Company: Pullman SST, Inc.
Location: Sacramento, CA
Project Description: The prestigious Senator Building is located directly across from the Capitol Building in Sacramento, CA and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Sacramento Register of Historical and Cultural Resources. After being purchased in 2018, the new owner wanted to have a superlative restoration of the exterior façade. The restoration included restoring the concrete substrate, exterior cement plaster finish, ornamental precast elements, historic wood window assemblies, and the historic redwood flagpoles, as well as recoating of all exterior façade elements.
Click here to read more about the Award of Excellence Program and see past winners.
SWR Institute is an international trade association that represents the commercial sealant, waterproofing and restoration construction industry. With over 260 member companies, SWR Institute’s membership represents some of the most experienced and qualified contractors, manufacturers, and design professionals in the industry. Through educational programs and publications, SWR Institute members promote industry-wide best practices of application and manufactured products. For more information, please go to www.swrionline.org.
Other