Hoyer Statement on the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on t

he 12th anniversary of the enactment of the Affordable Care Act:

“Over the past two years, we have seen just how important it is to ensure that every American has access to high-quality, affordable health care. COVID-19 remains a powerful reminder that disease and illness can strike anyone at any time. That is why any successful health care system must be based on the premise that everyone ought to be able to get covered by insurance so they are protected from financial catastrophe when the unexpected occurs. “Before 2010, our health care system was terribly broken, with tens of millions unable to afford insurance and nearly everyone else at risk of losing their coverage if they got sick. Something had to change, and I was proud to bring the Affordable Care Act to the Floor in 2010 as Majority Leader and to work with President Obama, then-Vice President Biden, and my Democratic colleagues to enact it into law.

“Since its enactment, the Affordable Care Act has enabled 31 million more Americans to get covered, either through the health insurance marketplaces or through expanded Medicaid. It ended lifetime and annual limits on coverage, and it guaranteed access to coverage for as many as 133 million Americans with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act has proven itself to be one of the most positive and consequential pieces of legislation in modern American history. “From day-one, however, Republicans in Congress and in the prior administration have been laser-focused on repealing and undermining the Affordable Care Act and turning the clock back to 2010 and the broken system that caused so much harm. Democrats have successfully defended this critically important law since its enactment, and we will continue to use our Majority to do so while working to strengthen and expand its benefits and protections. That’s what we did when we included provisions in the American Rescue Plan last year to expand eligibility for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, which ought to be extended permanently. We will also continue to seek greater access for those living in states that did not expand Medicaid eligibility while also bringing premiums down for everyone. As we mark this twelfth anniversary, let us recommit ourselves to that work, striving to reach that day when every American can access the high-quality, affordable health care they seek.”