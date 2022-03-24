Sureify, ForMotiv Expand Partnership to Bring New Perspective on Life Insurance Buyer Intent via Predictive Behaviors
Strategic partnership enables insurers to adapt and nudge applicants and policyholders, in real-time, based on their behavior to drive the desired outcome.
Our strong partnership with Sureify is going to enable life insurers—and their agents—to always be in the right place at the right time, based on highly predictive behavioral and intent data.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sureify is strengthening its already-sizable ecosystem as the company announced that it will expand its partnership with ForMotiv, a leading provider of digital behavioral science and user intent scoring solutions, to bring another highly sophisticated layer to Sureify’s offerings.
— Woody Klemmer
Through its modular Lifetime platform and products designed to enhance the life insurance industry (LifetimeACQUIRE, LifetimeSERVICE and LifetimeENGAGE), Sureify has long stated its commitment to support insurers with technology that places life insurance policies into the hands of their customers quickly, effortlessly and affordably. The partnership with ForMotiv will help Sureify further focus these digital offerings by creating intuitive user experiences that message the right products at the right time through the right channels.
ForMotiv uses advanced machine learning to score user intent by capturing a user’s digital body language, which consists of thousands of behavioral cues—mouse movements, scroll rates, and other measurable micro-expressions—and translating this raw behavioral data into easily digestible “intent data” and scores that enable carriers to provide next-generation digital experiences tailored to each individual. Through the integration into Sureify’s Lifetime platform, this technology will enable companies to detect fraud, as well as create dynamic experiences that adapt and nudge applicants and policyholders, in real-time, based on their behavior to drive the desired outcome.
“ForMotiv has introduced some truly insightful technology to the world,” said Bryan Padgette, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sureify. “Instead of reactions, ForMotiv allows companies to be proactive, understanding intent and building on their proven tech that determines with high accuracy what a customer is likely to do, need or want.”
Woody Klemmer, ForMotiv’s Head of Growth, echoed Padgette’s sentiments. “What we’re building at ForMotiv has the potential to change the foundation of many parts of the digital life insurance offering. We’re seeing incredible success with our marquee list of customers who recognize that the future of digital distribution centers around understanding user intent.” He continued, “Our strong partnership with Sureify is going to enable life insurers—and their agents—to always be in the right place at the right time, based on highly predictive behavioral and intent data.”
About Sureify
Sureify’s mission is to modernize the life insurance industry by helping carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform: Lifetime. Sureify enables omnichannel sales with LifetimeACQUIRE, a product that drives placement rates via quoting, e-application, automated underwriting, and new business transmission. With LifetimeSERVICE, insurers are offering their in-force customers comprehensive self-service portals and native applications. Lastly, LifetimeENGAGE fosters a lifelong relationship between carriers and their policyholders with multifaceted engagement programs and analytics, leading to greater lifetime value of each policyholder. Visit www.sureify.com to learn more.
About ForMotiv
ForMotiv is a Digital Behavioral Science platform. Using advanced, explanation-based predictive behavioral analytics, ForMotiv gives organizations unprecedented levels of insight into their users' intent, leading to increased conversions, better digital experiences, and reduced risk and fraud. ForMotiv’s patent-pending Digital Polygraph provides real-time analysis of user behavior, helping organizations predict user outcomes. By analyzing a user’s digital body language, such as hesitancy, indecision or answer correcting, copy/paste actions, and thousands of other metrics collected as a user interacts with an online form or application, ForMotiv calculates Intent Scores to help predict user outcomes. Departments from Marketing to Risk, Data Science to Fraud, and Underwriting to Digital Strategy are utilizing ForMotiv’s platform. For more information, visit https://www.formotiv.com.
