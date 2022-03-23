Sen. Muth: EMS Agencies Must Certify by April 10 For COVID Grant Funding

ROYERSFORD − March 23, 2022 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Montgomery/Chester/Berks) today encouraged all Emergency Management Services (EMS) agencies to complete online certification to receive a portion of the available $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding directed to support Pennsylvania’s EMS companies.

The Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) recently opened the online Certification Portal where eligible EMS agencies must complete certification by Sunday, April 10 to be awarded grant funding through the Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program. The grant program was established through Act 10 of 2022.

“Throughout the pandemic, EMS workers and our health care professionals have been real-life heroes in our communities. I was proud to support the creation of this grant program to ensure our EMS agencies have the resources necessary to provide these life-saving services,” Muth said. “I encourage all of our eligible EMS agencies to complete online certification as soon as possible to ensure that they receive their portion of the available $25 million in grant funding.”

Muth noted that the OSFC will not accept any late certifications for the grant program. Some items required for the grant, like an active SAMS registration, can take up to three weeks for processing so it is very important that agencies start the certification process as soon as possible to be included in the grant. Grant funding through the Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program will be divided equally among all agencies that process certification by April 10.

A list of eligible EMS agencies is available online. If you believe your company should be eligible for grant funding and is not listed online, please email the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bureau of EMS at paemsoffice@pa.gov

Click here for more information about the Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program.

###