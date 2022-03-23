Seventh Hill Entertainment Gears Up For A New Style Of Film With “Bangle”
Telegu film director Sriram Vegaraju has started working on his next project, titled "Bangle". The movie will be produced by Seventh Hill Entertainment.
The premise of the movie is a light-hearted comedy revolving around the societal difficulties of growing up in a middle-class household. The film's storyline will illustrate the realities of modern life, while also highlighting individual challenges in attempting to keep up with the growing living expenses. The director has named iconic filmmakers Satyajit Ray and Vittorio De Sica as inspiration, whose films such as “Apur Sansar” and “Bicycle Thieves” brought similar socio-economic issues to the big screen.
Vegaraju aims to shoot the film in two languages, Hindi and Telugu. The cast will include Adi Naidu, known for his roles in Casting Couch (2021), Aisha & Arijana (2017) and Ruk Ruk Rukmini Rusa Rusalu (2019). Although further cast details are yet to be announced, we will see actresses Harshita Sista and Anjali Challa in leading roles.
Sriram Vegaraju, will collaborate with well-known cinematographer Abhinav Mellacheruvu, who has previously worked on films like Kshanam (2016) and Race Gurram (2014). The cinematographer plans to use the Alexa XT cameras in filming locations across United States, such as Seattle, New York, and New Jersey.
Seventh Hill Entertainment are hot on the heels of various hit TV series, making this an exciting project to watch out for. Seventh Hill's collaboration with Sriram Vegaraju, Ori Devudoy, boasts over 2 million views to date. Other TV shows, including Neeku Teldu Bammardi(350K views), Firangi Rambabu(300K views) and Rukmini Rusa-rusalu (300K views), all of which are available on India’s most popular streaming service Amazon Prime, have seen a positive response from viewers.
