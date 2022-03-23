Submit Release
Green Boom Earns U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Certification for Oil Absorbent Products

Only oil solution that yields no waste and leaves no trace

Green Boom is thrilled to stand with the EPA with this certification that completely supports our company’s mission.”
— Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly oil absorbent products, is proud to announce that its entire line of oil-only absorbents is U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved.

Green Boom’s 100 percent biodegradable oil spill prevention, response and remediation products officially meets the definition of a “sorbent” as specified in Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), sections 300.5 and 300.915(g) of the National Contingency Plan (NCP).

“Green Boom is thrilled to stand with the EPA with this certification that completely supports our company’s mission,” Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma said. “We look forward to expanding and making a difference in the oil spill response industry by providing a quality solution that yields no waste and leaves no trace.”

Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, and custom-sized booms, Green Boom is the only biodegradable line of oil-only absorbents suitable for large spill response, industrial and transportation MRO and safety spill kits. Made in the U.S., Green Boom’s patent-pending technology converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.

For more information about Green Boom and its bio-based, oil-only absorbent products, please visit www.greenboom.com. For more information about EPA, please visit www.epa.gov.

