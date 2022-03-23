Rice Starch Market Growth Estimated to Gain an Uptick During 2021-2030|BENEO, Ingredion, Bangkok starch

Rice starch adds a smooth, creamy texture to various prepared foods such as sauces and soups.

Modified rice starch is one of the popular vegetarian alternatives to traditional gelatin powder. Rice starch adds a smooth, creamy texture to various prepared foods such as sauces and soups. Extracting starch from rice produces large amounts of protein and fiber residues. The world rice starch market is dividedby grade, application and regional type. The market is further divided into food grade, cosmetic grade, and pharmaceutical grade.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, several major rice exporting countries implemented policies which ensures adequate domestic supply. Some countries has also suspended new contracts for rice exports in the month of April 2020.

Mobility and logistics had faced challenges due to social distancing regulations which has decreased the availability of rice in the domestic markets of many countries and contributed to lower export volumes. As a result, rice products and rice starch market has been affected widely.

As during the world price shocks, rice export prices rose sharply, increasing by 25%, threatening the food security of countries dependent on rice imports. Although rice export restrictions eased and quarantine measures were loosened across the globe, some regions rice prices remained relatively high in the subsequent months and due to this there was a decrease in the consumption of rice products and it has highly affected Rice Starch Market.

Top Impacting Factors

Among these market,the food grade segment is expected to contribute more than 50% of the market share and is expected to grow in a higher space. The food grade market segment is expected to promote the rice starch market during the forecast period.

Depending on the utilization of rice starch, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverage. Food andbeveragesaresubdivided into baked goods and baked fillings, candy, fruit products, and dairy products.

There is a huge demand inthe cosmetic industry, in cosmetic grade rice starch is widely used by manufacturers tomanufacture cosmetics and personal care products on a large scale.Therefore, the global rice starch market is expected to significantly increase its revenue contribution during the forecast period.

Key Players:

BENEO

Ingredion

Bangkok starch

Thai Flour

AGRANA

WFM Wholesome Foods

Golden Agriculture

Anhui Lianhe

Anhui Le HuanTian Biotechnology

