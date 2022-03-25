Ronn Torossian Releases Guidance on Nurturing Leads Through Marketing Efforts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, who founded 5WPR, says that on average about half of the leads that a company generates are not ready to make a purchase yet. However, this should not be a big concern for businesses. There are plenty of useful ways to put a business in the right position when consumers are ready to make a purchase. Two of the best channels for nurturing leads until they are ready to make purchases, are direct mail and email marketing.

Buying journey

There are several stages that the lead must go through before they become customers. Before anybody can become a lead, they must be aware of the products or services that a business provides. Being made aware of a company’s products or services is the first stage of the buying journey. Once the customer becomes aware of the business, they need to get more information about the business and its solutions to become interested, which is the second step in the buying journey. This is a crucial step for companies to establish a relationship with the customer and build a narrative regarding their products or services. The third stage of the buying journey is the consideration stage when the lead is on the fence between choosing the company's solution or looking for a different one. One way that companies can keep their solution in the front of customers' minds until they are ready to make a purchase is through direct mail or email marketing.

The fourth stage in the buying journey is when the potential customer is showing signs that they are going to be making a purchase, but they're not ready to seal the deal yet. Before deciding on making a purchase, the customer enters the evaluation stage, where they are considering the different options, they have for making a purchase. During this stage, it's important that companies remain consistent in their messaging. The last stage is—of course—the purchasing stage, when the customer finally makes a purchase from the business.

Identifying leads

Companies can send out promotional messages through direct mail, or through email marketing efforts, to identify potential leads stay at the front of their minds. However, before sending out messages, it's important for companies to understand which stage of the buying journey those leads are in. That's because if a message is sent out during the wrong stage, it might overwhelm the lead and turn them away from the business. To learn what stage the customers are at in their buying journey, companies can ask informative questions. Once they identify the stage a lead is in, they can pursue more strategic methods to get them to the next stage of their buying journey, and finally to convert.

Evaluating leads

Email marketing efforts are a great way to help companies understand which stage the customers are at within their buying journey. This is a very important strategy in terms of nurturing leads because it is the best way that companies can learn whether a lead will make it to the end of their buying journey. Even if the information they get from evaluating the lead doesn't directly tell the business at what stage within the buying journey the lead is, it can help in not overstepping any boundaries during the marketing process.

Ronn Torossian is Chairman of 5WPR, a leading PR firm.

