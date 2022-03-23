Fill Finish Manufacturing Market to exceed USD 12.5 Billion by 2027 says, The Insight Partners

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market: Rising Adoption of Prefilled Syringes for Parenteral Administration and Elevated Demand for Biologics

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Product and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 12,547.23 million by 2027 from US$ 6,129.03 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Fill-finish is the final manufacturing step (and perhaps the most critical) in the overall drug manufacturing process. It comes after upstream bioprocessing and also takes place after downstream purification. Fill finish manufacturing involves aseptically filling of biological drugs or medicines in any form, such as sterile liquid, powder, and suspension, in vials, ampoules, bottles syringes, and cartridges.

Becton, Dickinson And Company (BD); West Pharmaceutical Services; Gerresheimer; Robert Bosch (Syntegon Technology GmbH); Optima; Bausch + Strobel; Groninger; Maquinaria Industrial Dara; NIPRO PharmPackaging; SCHOTT AG; SGD Pharma and Stevanato Group are among the leading companies operating in the fill finish manufacturing market.

Factors such as rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral administration and elevated demand for biologics are expected to boost the growth of the global fill finish manufacturing market. However, the market is negatively impacted by the growing competition in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.

Biologics constitute a majority of the top-selling drugs, and they presently represent one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical industry segments. Since the launch of recombinant protein-based therapies, ~30 years back, the overall biologics market has grown at an annual rate of more than 12%. Fill finish is the final step in the production process, and it is one of the most crucial stages of drug manufacturing. Biologics require special procedures and equipment for fill finish operations to ensure product integrity and safety. Thus, the rise in demand for biologics has resulted in an equivalent need for flexible aseptic fill finish technologies.

Parenteral administration is one of the most prominent routes chosen to stimulate immediate immune response and ensure 100% bioavailability of pharmaceutical products. A steady rise in the development and market availability of parenteral drugs has propelled the demand for advanced, cost-effective drug delivery devices that promise ease of administration. The prefilled syringes segment is witnessing a significant growth in the fill-finish manufacturing market. The benefits of prefilled syringes over traditional delivery systems include easy administration, improved safety, accurate dosing, and reduced contamination risks. Among drug delivery devices, prefilled syringes represent one of the fastest-growing primary packaging formats, which are also designed for dose administration. In the past 10 years, there has been an evident increase in the development of parenteral drugs (especially with the introduction of several classes of biologics), which has resulted in approximately three-fold increase in the consumption of prefilled syringes.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. However, the pandemic has brought several growth opportunities to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to strengthen their R&D for vaccine formulation against the coronavirus. Moderna, Inc. and Catalent, Inc. announced a collaboration for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of Moderna's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) at Catalent's biologics facility in Bloomington. On December 9, 2020, CureVac N.V, a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), and Fareva announced an agreement regarding the fill & finish manufacturing of CureVac´s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, at Fareva’s Pau and Val-de-Reuil-sites in France.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the Fill Finish Manufacturing market:

Dec-2020 - BD has invested US$ 1.2 Billion in Pre-Fillable Syringe Manufacturing Capacity. The new manufacturing facility in Europe is expected to be operational by the end of 2023. The investment will also fund capacity expansion, new product innovations, and manufacturing technology enhancements in fill finish manufacturing market.

Jan-2017 - Syntegon Technology has launched technologically advanced filling and closing machine ALF 5000. Such product launches will strengthen the position of Syntegon Technology in the fill-finish manufacturing market.

Feb-2019 - West Pharmaceutical and Swissfillon AG enetered into partnership for development of ntegrated solution for clinical filling of SmartDose drug delivery platform cartridges. Swissfillon AG is a provider of aseptic fill and finish services, through this partnership Swissfillon is expected to offer fill-finish capabilities to customers using West’s SmartDose drug delivery platform for complex molecules.

Jun-2020 - Optima Group and Catalent signed partnership agreement to accelerate manufacturing capacity and prepare for large-scale commercial manufacturing of a lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19.OPTIMA will support Catalent with new high-speed vial filling line for COVID-19 vaccine program.

