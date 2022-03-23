Potting Compound Market To Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

Potting Compound Market

The market for potting compounds has increased tremendously in the recent past due to the growth in electronics and electrical sector across the globe.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise of the consumer electronic industry, trend for miniaturization, and suitability for electronic applications drive the growth of the global potting compound market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, and will maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Lockdown imposed in many countries has stopped manufacturing activities of electronics parts. Moreover, there has been a shortage of raw materials due to delays in supply.

Factors that drive the growth of the global potting compounds market are growth in consumer electronics industry and aerospace & industrial sector. In addition, growth in energy and power sector is also expected to fuel the demand for potting compounds in the near future. To select a potting compound that addresses all the needs of a specific application without harming the electronics can be quite complicated and challenging for the end users.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The potting compound market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the potting compound market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the potting compound market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The electrical segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominance by 2027. However, the electronic segment is estimated to grow at the largest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global potting compound market, contributing to nearly half of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Some ruling enterprises in the global potting compound market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global potting compound industry include Altana AG, Dow, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Master Bond, Inc., Lord Corporation, RBC Industries, Inc., MG Chemicals, Wacker Chemie AG, Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Wevo-Chemie GmbH, and 3M.

