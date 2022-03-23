Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is anticipated to reach US$2,381.5 Million in 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on “ Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market 2021-2031”. Forecasts by Vector Type (Adenovirus, Retrovirus, Plasmid DNA, AAV, Lentivirus, Others), Application (Antisense & RNAi, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccinology), Disease (Oncology, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others), End-Use (Pharma and Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is estimated to be valued at US$420.7million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$2,381.5 million in 2031 while growing at a CAGR of17.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

COVID-19 Impact on the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Due to increases in the therapies in progress, the dosages provided, & the patient populations targeted, viral vector production capacity has become increasingly reduced in recent years. The condition is aggravated by COVID-19. The number of companies developing innovative medicines such as cell, gene, & tissue-based therapies surpassed 1,000 in the first half of 2020, according to the ARM (Alliance for Regenerative Medicine). Since 2015, that represents an upsurge of almost 50%. Increases in clinical trial activity have corresponded to the emergence of successful advanced therapy companies.

Market Drivers

A Robust Pipeline for Gene Therapy and Viral Vectors

Almost 400 Embryonic cell and gene therapies address a broad variety of diseases. The overlapping areas of biomedical science with common therapeutic targets that target DNA or RNA within or outside the body are cell and gene therapy. To optimize functioning or tackle the disease, all techniques aim to alter genetic material. Specifically, gene therapy uses genetic material, or DNA, to cure an inherited or acquired disorder by modifying a patient's cells. The injection or transplantation of whole cells into a recipient for the treatment of an inherited or acquired disorder is cell therapy.

Increasing Capacities by Manufacturers Owing to Rising Demand

There is a growing need for realistic production methods for viral vectors that can be quickly standardized and scaled since cell and gene therapies have the ability to progress rapidly from clinical trials through commercialization. Brammer Bio and Pall Biotech are both designing and applying state-of-the-art solutions designed to speed up process growth and scale-up for the manufacture of viral vectors through ongoing efforts. While biological drug substances with lower molecular weight are often generated through fermentation, larger recombinant proteins, and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are usually manufactured using well-established platform processes, accounting for the largest fraction of biologics on the market today. Consequently, manufacturing equipment has been built for the production ofmAbs, and this room is well serviced by suppliers of equipment.

Market Opportunities

The rise in the Development of Allogeneic and Autologous Cell Therapy

The more commercially appealing development of allogeneic cell therapy currently dominates over the production of autologous cell therapy, while clinical research in support of patient-specific therapy is convincing. There are opportunities for both autologous and allogeneic cell therapies to be developed, which differ greatly in their production requirements, patient administration paths, and cost structures.

In an autologous transplant, the patient's own stem cells are used for transplantation purposes for the treatment of many diseases such as cancer. The stem cells are obtained from either bone marrow or blood and are then frozen for harvest purposes. High doses of chemo or radiation therapy damage different cells of the body. Thus, after these therapies during cancer treatment, the thawed stem cells are reintroduced into the patient's body to restore the damaged cells. As the patient's own cells are used during autologous stem cell transplantation, there would be no risk of transplant rejection. This type of transplant is mainly utilized for the treatment of types of leukemia, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. It is occasionally used to treat cancers in children and follicular lymphoma.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies operating in the global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market are Merck KGaA, Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Cobra Biologics Ltd., Brammer Bio, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Genezen, YPOSKESI, Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL, Inc.), Novasep Holding S.A.S, ATVIO Biotech Ltd, Vigene Biosciences, Inc., Cytiva, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Batavia Biosciences B.V, Biovian Oy, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., VGXI, Inc., Paragon Bioservices, Inc., MiltenyiBiotec GmbH, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Virovek Incorporation, BioNTech IMFS GmbH, VIVEbiotech S.L., Creative Biogene, Vibalogics GmbH, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, BlueBird Bio, Addgene, Inc., Aldevron, L.L.C., Audentes Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

