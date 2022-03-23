Aluminum Nitride Market Expected to Reach USD 127.3 Million by 2028 |According to Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for the product in the electronics industry is fueling its demand in the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aluminum Nitride Market is forecast to reach USD 127.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Aluminum nitride is a non-toxic and synthetic ceramic material with hexagonal lattice that is majorly used in electronic devices. The high demand for Aluminum nitride is due to its unique combination of properties such as good thermal conductivity and electrical resistance. This provides electronic devices with the ability to offer electrical insulation all while maintaining lower operating temperature.

Aluminum nitride is preferred in several industries for high thermal conductivity, high electric insulation, and high mechanical strength. The property of thermal expansion of the product helps in high reliability in Si-chips and thermal heat cycling in the end use process. It is used in electronic devices where heat removal is an essential function.

Asia Pacific leads the demand for Aluminum nitride owing to the high demand for electrical and electronics and expansion of the industry from the region. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are expected to boost the market in this region. Expansion of the automotive industry in the region is also anticipated to create ample opportunities for the Aluminum nitride market in the future.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1449

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Accumet Materials Co., Surmet Corp, Desunmet Ceramic Material, Hefei Mok Advanced Material, Option Care Enterprises, Inc. Okuyama Corporation, Furukawa Co Ltd., Maruwa, Toyal America, Inc., C. Starck, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aluminum nitride is used in applications that require high thermal conductivity and chemical resistance such as terminators, resistors, and high power microwave tube.

The component is also used in evaporation boats, thermocouple insulators, grinding media and crystal growing cubicles.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power. It held a market share of 19% in the year 2020 and can be observed to have a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Aluminum nitride finds its applications in high-performance ceramics owing to the high thermal conductivity, good dielectric and corrosion resistance property, and exceptionally high thermal conductivity.

Materials based on Aluminum nitride are used for the application in metal castings. These metal castings are also used in place of small parts in automotive.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1449

On the basis of various methods available to synthesize Aluminum nitride, carbothermal, reduction and nitridation methods are the ones that are most commonly used.

Nitridation is a process where heat diffuses nitrogen on the surface of a metal to form a case hardened surface. This method held a market share of 33% in the year 2020.

Powder and granular forms of Aluminum nitride are forecasted to have an annual growth rate of 4.1% and 4.0% respectively.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into technical grade and analytical grade.

The analytical grade is forecasted to hold a market share of 56% in the year 2028, with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

North America has a high potential for growth in the Aluminum nitride market. The power sector is one of the major revenue generators in the market. The region is forecasted to have a CAGR of 4.3%.

Expansion of the automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to create ample opportunities for the Aluminum nitride market in the future.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-nitride-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Carbothermal Reduction Method

Nitridation Method

Direct Nitridation Method

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Micro Electronics

Naval Radio

Power Electronics

Aeronautical System

Automotive

Emission Control

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1449

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read More Related Reports:

Cellular Rubber Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellular-rubber-market

Window Tint Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/window-tint-market

Dibromomethane Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dibromomethane-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.