Teresa Davis-Mills, Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Survivor, Colon Health Advocate & FL Author of "I'm Not Sh*ttin You"

Florida Author and Colorectal Cancer Warrior Teresa Davis-Mills

A Tell-All Memoir of How One Drop of Blood Changed Her Life COLON CANCER: The 2nd Most Common Cause of Cancer-related Deaths for Men & Women Combined

Told with humor and heart, Teresa Davis-Mills' compelling cancer story reveals how she conquered the disease nearly three years ago and the lingering regrets that came with it.” — Teresa Davis-Mills

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “One drop of blood changed my life,” says Teresa Davis-Mills, Colorectal Cancer Survivor, Colon Health Advocate, and Florida Author of “I’m Not Sh*ttin You,” detailing her fight with humor and heart. She saw the first drop of blood but refused to think of it as a symptom, self-diagnosing that it would disappear in time. Time became weeks, then months. She didn’t appreciate the value of a doctor-recommended Colonoscopy as a preventive screening – she does now. When Teresa finally made an appointment for the test, she was diagnosed with Stage 2B Colon cancer. Today, her mission is to share her story to encourage others not to make the same mistake she did by postponing her first recommended Colonoscopy. Her story will save lives.

Early symptoms of CRC can be subtle or silent.

“A Colonoscopy offers prevention.

Prevention is a lot more convenient than surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.”

-- Teresa Davis-Mills

The American Cancer Society now recommends the baseline screening be moved from age 50 to 45 due to an increased diagnosis of CRC in younger people age 18 to 50. Black men and women are at high risk and have the highest diagnosis and mortality rates from colorectal cancer – about 20% higher than whites (American Cancer Society). Individuals of Eastern European descent, such as Ashkenazi Jews, are at high risk, too.

What is the value of a Colonoscopy? It’s an effective visual tool for doctors to assess, diagnose, and treat a patient all at the same time while looking inside the colon. CRC is the 2nd most common cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women combined. Its diagnoses have steadily increased by 2% annually for almost 20 years (under age 50). Teresa addresses Colonoscopy as the Gold Standard for CRC prevention. A medical doctor is your first defense against colon cancer.

“As a physician, it is my hope that her story encourages other people to make cancer screening a priority for themselves and their families and friends who love them. Colorectal Cancer screening is one of the most unglamorous of all cancer screenings. But, as Teresa’s story shows us, it is every bit as important.”

-- Leiah Walrod, MD (Family Medicine)

People should know the facts. CRC staging and survival rates from the American Cancer Society include:

• CRC Stage 1: 90% survival rate in first five years of diagnosis

• CRC Stage 4: ONLY 14% survival rate within first five years of diagnosis

Teresa’s compelling cancer story is told with humor and heart. She wants people to say the word COLONOSCOPY and appreciate it can be a life-saving procedure. The book is a must-read for people who postpone or avoid the screening. The book is available on Kindle ($5.99) or paperback ($17.95) on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NLFC95N/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1 and IngramSpark.

Teresa welcomes interviews and is available for media interviews, book talks, book signings, support group presentations, podcasts, and encourages readers’ comments on Amazon.

MEMBER

Florida Writer’s Association

INTERVIEWS

Radio

WJCT/NPR Jacksonville (go to 26:08) https://news.wjct.org/show/first-coast-connect-with-melissa-ross/2022-03-01/florida-climate-change-colon-cancer-awareness-ju-law-school-jacksonville-river-jams

The WJCT link connects to the website about the book: https://iamnotshittinyou.com/colorectal-cancer-symptoms-colorectal-cancer-screening-for-colon-polyps/

WSOS (St. Augustine)

ARC available upon request. Contact Teresa Davis-Mills teresaann219@bellsouth.net