Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Play Another 18 Holes with Golf Legend David Howell in 2022

David Howell the multiple European Tour and Ryder Cup winner has continued his partnership with global private wealth management company Chase Buchanan.

/EIN News/ -- Paphos, Cyprus, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Howell the multiple European Tour and Ryder Cup winner has continued his partnership with global private wealth management company Chase Buchanan. In a landmark year where David aims to join the DP World Tour history books by reaching 700 tournaments it’s exciting for us all at Chase Buchanan to share this milestone with him.

A professional golf career spanning more than three decades, Howell is now one of the most recognised and respected athletes not only on the DP World Tour but also in global golf.

To date, David has already played 688 tournaments on the DP World Tour, won five European Tour titles and two Ryder Cups. He is now aiming to hit the magical 700 tournaments making him only the third player in European Tour history to achieve this accolade, others being Sam Torrance & Miguel Angel Jimenez.

David Howell has six professional victories to his name most notable victories being the 2005 HSBC championship where he beat Tiger Woods, Dubai Desert Classic BMW Championship, Wentworth and the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He was also a member of the victorious 2004/2006 European Ryder Cup teams.

In 2014 Howell became the 27th person and second youngest player in European Tour history to make 500 appearances on the tour.

Off the golf course, Howell holds prestigious positions as a DP World Tour full Board Member and Chairman of the DP World Tour Players Committee. David can regularly be seen on Sky Sports Golf Channel where he brings his wealth of knowledge and experience to the broadcasting team.

Chase Buchanan Group CEO Lee Eldridge said: “Having worked with David Howell last year, continuing the association was a clear decision. David connected with Chase Buchanan clients and partners immediately through his personable attitude. His wealth of life experience means he understands the value of expert private financial advice. We are delighted that a world-class athlete and TV sports personality such as David Howell would continue his journey with Chase Buchanan as one of our global Ambassadors.”

David Howell replied, “This partnership is more personal than most as a result of my experiences as a younger athlete. Being part of the team and representing Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management on golf’s global stage is an honour.

Golf represents the highest standards of professionalism, commitment, honesty and experience so partnering with organisations who promote only the highest standards of integrity is more important than ever, Lee and his global team at Chase Buchanan embody this and it’s a pleasure to work alongside them all. I’m looking forward to a successful 2022.”

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management pride themselves on providing trusted advice in its clients best interest. They have offices and local advisers across the global including Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Belgium and Canada. Chase Buchanan support British expats and foreign nationals living abroad with trusted financial advice, made simple.

David Howell the multiple European Tour and Ryder Cup winner has continued his partnership with global private wealth management company Chase Buchanan.

