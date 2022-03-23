Silicone Elastomers Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 5.69% during the Forecast Period 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Enhanced demand for the excellent properties of Silicone Elastomers in various industries globally is the major factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report on the Global Silicone Elastomers Market added by Reports and Data to its extensive database offers a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics including current and future trends, current factors driving and restraining market growth, and expert validated market data. The global Silicone Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increased demand from the healthcare industry globally. Based on statistics, Increasing Demand for Automotive Vehicles is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Increased demand from the healthcare industry is also a significant factor stimulating market demand.

APAC is the largest user of silicone elastomers across the globe. The region is predicted to register the highest share of 40% in 2027. The majority of the market in the APAC is due to the spontaneous availability of low labor and raw materials in the region. Also, the developing prosperity of countries such as Indonesia, Taiwan, China, and India is inviting new international ventures in these countries thereby leading to the growth of various industries in this region.

Market Overview:

The chemical industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the coming years driven by a recovery in domestic demand due to rising prices of crude oils and better exports. The chemical and material industry has undergone radical changes owing to long-term trends such as the evolution of advanced technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and efficient data management tools. Increasing demand for novel chemical products such as soaps and detergents, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, improvements in operational efficiency, and development of energy-efficient manufacturing and production processes are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead. In addition, rapid adoption of trends such as sustainability and digitalization have further contributed to revenue growth of the materials and chemicals industry.

Key participants include Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu, China National Bluestar Silicones, KCC Corporation, Reiss Manufacturing, Mesgo SpA, Zhejiang Xinan Specialty Silicone Products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The High Temperature Vulcanized segment occupies the largest share of 40% of the silicone elastomers market in 2019. High-Temperature Vulcanized silicone rubbers have vast application areas due to their excellent properties such as electrical conductivity, high strength of siloxane bond radiation resistance, etc.

APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecasted period.

The wide variety of utilization in various sectors makes the market for silicone elastomers most productive. The growth in the automotive industry is one of the most significant factors for the market.

The need for secure and hygienic surgical and other instruments in the healthcare sector will boost the demand for the market by 6.5% CAGR.

The standard applications in consumer goods will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period and will further drive the need for the market since the electronic sector prospers it will increase the demand of the market which is used because of their high thermal conductivity. The increase in the aviation sector will boost the need for silicone elastomers.

The Extrusion technology is forecasted to register a CAGR of 6.5%. This technology is mainly used for its property of resistance to higher environmental conditions and the advantage of them lasting longer.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Silicone Elastomers Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, Type and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

High-Temperature Vulcanized

Liquid Silicone Rubber

Room Temperature Vulcanized

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Extrusion

Liquid Injection Molding

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fluoro Liquid Silicone Rubber (F-LSR)

Fluorosilicone Rubber (FSR)

High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Thermoset Additives for Plastics

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

