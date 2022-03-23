Nano Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 13.60 Billion by 2027; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.4%

Reports And Data

The growing demand from various end-use industries and the increasing consumption of agrochemicals are driving the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Nano Chemicals Market is forecasted to reach USD 13.60 Billion by 2027. The growing use of Nano Chemicals in various applications, such as chemical warfare, armor design, military weapons, and the manufacture of a bicycle, is leading to a surge in demand for the product. Nano Chemicals find extensive uses in many industries, such as agriculture, automotive, energy storage, and healthcare.

Carbon nanotubes are used in areas that require durable materials in smart materials and bicycles. Specialized nano chemicals are customized to perform a particular task or function. They are used in electronic equipment, such as high purity germanium and silicon, machine tools like high carbon steel, and dental filling. The increasing investments in the research and development of nano chemicals are expected to lead to the growth of the market.

Nano Chemicals exhibit properties, such as anti-corrosion and self-catalysis, which give them advantages over the traditional chemicals. The harmful effects of Nano Chemicals on humans and the environment can lead to a decline in the product's consumption.

The global materials & chemicals industry is expected to register a massive revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid industrialization worldwide, increasing use of raw materials and chemicals in the buildings & construction, food & beverage, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and textile industries, and rising demand for essential consumer goods including packaged food & beverage products, beauty, and personal care products, and home hygiene products. Increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, as well as high-performance organic agrochemicals, rise in government investments in the materials & chemicals sector, growing environmental awareness among people, and rising demand for eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are other key factors expected to boost industry revenue growth.

Key participants include DuPont Agriculture, Dow AgroSciences, BASF SE, Siegwerk group, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Corporation, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries, Kemira OYJ, and SABIC Business Segments, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ceramic Nano Chemicals are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period. The product finds applications in industries such as energy storage, transportation, construction, medical, and communication.

In terms of Applications, Textiles is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2020-2027. Nano Chemicals are used in the effluent treatment of textiles. Nano Chemicals exhibit properties of pathogen and pollutant removal from wastewater through different methods, like disinfection, photocatalysis, and chemical oxidation.

The Offline segment occupied 75.82% of the market share in 2019. This is because consumers like to experience the touch and feel of the product before purchasing to make sure that it fits their requirements.

China is one of the fastest-growing markets for Nano Chemicals. This is mainly due to the growth of various end-use industries in the country. Also, government support in terms of foreign investments and tax benefits leads to market growth in the country.

The Middle East and Africa are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. This is due to the presence of countries, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in the region where industries, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, are witnessing high growth rates.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Nano Chemicals market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ceramic Nano Chemicals

Polymer Nano Chemicals

Metallic Nano Chemicals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Semiconductors and Electronics

Solar Panels

Pigments

Textiles

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

