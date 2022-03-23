Can Coatings Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.62 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Boost in the food and beverage industry is the major driving factor for Can Coatings Market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Can Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Expanding utilization of metal cans in food and beverage application, high interest for can coatings in rising nations of APAC, increasing utilization of epoxy covering, new product improvements in can coatings, and variance in crude material costs, are the driving components for Can Coatings Market. Tough guidelines on BPA (biphenyl) is the significant restraining factor for Can Coatings Market. The development of can coatings be able to showcase in the regions is, for the most part, credited to the built-up food and refreshments, individual consideration, concoction, and pharmaceutical ventures. This, thus, is relied upon to impel the utilization of metal jars in food and refreshments, synthetic compounds, pharmaceutical, and individual consideration businesses. This is relied upon to drive the can coatings to be able to market in the region.

APAC is anticipated to be quickest developing can coatings be able to showcase, regarding esteem, during the figure time frame. APAC is an assembling center point for food and refreshments, pharmaceutical, and substance enterprises. This is relied upon to drive the utilization of metal jars, along these lines powering the can coatings be able to showcase.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Axalta Coating System, Eastman Chemical Company, VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, National Paint Factories, ALTANA AG, Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Summary:

The Global Can Coatings market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.2% from USD 2.03 billion in 2019 to USD 2.62 billion in 2027. Increasing demand for can coatings in the food and beverage industry, shifting consumer preferences towards safer and sustainable food packaging standards and the rapid technological advancements in the can coating technology are the key factors poised to drive the market growth significantly over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, producers are swiftly adapting safe strategy and techniques which are supposed to increase the demand for Can Coatings. Preferably as the market starts stabilizing. The significant effect is the constraints in logistics, as it is seen that the results are both bullish and bearish. The impact of COVID-19 is variable, depending upon the participants of the market and the locations. While seeing at the supply side, most of the Indian domestic producers of Can Coatings have resumed their plants post lockdown. In logistics, many countries are detaching the import-export policies post lockdown to resume to recover the deprivation because of this epidemic. Yet as the anomaly exists in Southeast Asia due to augmentation in the restrictions to avert coronavirus outbreak, the demand for raw materials is rising.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Solvent-based paints are comprised of condensing specialists that are intended to dissipate by means of a concoction response with oxygen. Normally, moving air encompassing a solvent-based covering will assist with accelerating the response, diminishing drying times.

The significant types of the inside can covering are produced using epoxy tars, which have accomplished wide acknowledgment for use as defensive coatings in view of their extraordinary mix of strength, bond, form-ability, and substance opposition. Such coatings are basically idle and have been utilized securely for more than 40 years.

Canned foods and beverages establish a significant piece of the worldwide food flexibly. Buyers anticipate that canned foods and beverages should keep up their flavor, surface, and shading and be liberated from sickness, causing pathogens. This is commonly practiced by covering can insides with defensive resins.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Oleoresins

Vinyl

Phenolic

Acrylic

Polyesters

Polyolefin

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverage Cans

Food Cans

Aerosol Cans

General line Cans

Paint & Coating

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

