How much is the Broadcast Switchers Market worth Globally? | Broadcast Pix Inc., Harris Broadcast, Snell Group

New Research Study ""Broadcast Switchers Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global broadcast switchers market was valued at US$ 1,908.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3,253.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2027.

The report on the Broadcast Switchers market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

A broadcast switcher is a hardware device used to switch or choose between different audio or video sources and directs one of those signals to a single output, including a streaming device, video recorder, or a display device (i.e. a monitor or screen). Switchers are extremely important for the video transmission process and are an important part of video processing. Although the main functionality of the device is to select between the sources, it is sometimes used to mix video, set compositions, and add footage, graphics, or special effects on a secondary source. Broadcasters can, with the help of switches, select the source of the video feed, broadcast it across channels and make the broadcasting process more efficient. Broadcast switchers are an integral part of the broadcast industry, it is impossible to achieve a fully integrated TV/video production without switches. Thus, there is an increasing demand worldwide.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Broadcast Pix Inc.

• New Tek Inc.

• Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

• FOR-A Company Ltd

• Utah Scientific Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Ross Video Limited

• Miranda Technologies Inc.

• Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. Inc.

• Harris Broadcast

• Snell Group

• Sony Electronics Inc.

• Evertz Microsystems Limited.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing transition from analog to digital broadcasting, rise in demand for high-quality video content, and increasing demand for broadcasting of live programs in HD formats is expected to boost the growth of the broadcast switchers market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Grass Valley launched three new SDI/IP production solutions for switchers, cameras, and replay. New products benefit from latest in IP and 4K UHD technology, and are ideally suited for live productions.

Moreover, increasing demand for broadcast switchers and growing emphasis on automation is expected to augment the growth of the broadcast switchers market. For instance, in September 2019, Grass Valley announced the launch of the Kula AV, a powerful, all-in-one production switcher that mixes video and audio, includes full clip-store integration to graphics creation and editing, and provides built-in multi-viewer capability. This compact system allows a single operator to have everything they need at their fingertips for compelling corporate, house of worship, and small venue productions.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Technology:

• Production Switcher

• Routing Switcher

• Master control switcher

Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Application:

• Sport Broadcasting

• Studio Production

• Production Trucks

• News Production

• Post Production

• Others

Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Table of Content

Global Broadcast Switchers Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Broadcast Switchers Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Broadcast Switchers Market Forecast

