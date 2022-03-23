Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,050 in the last 365 days.

HABERMAN HELPS CLIENTS ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION IN SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

Agency harnesses decades of storytelling experience, shines light on agriculture pioneers working to help limit climate change, other environmental challenges

Farmers need to hear authentic success stories in terms they use themselves... giving them a voice that will position them for growth and profitability.”
— Kip Pendleton, President & CEO of Pendleton Group.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haberman, a marketing and communications agency with decades of experience in telling the stories of food and beverage pioneers, is forging new partnerships in sustainable agriculture to position its clients for meaningful growth and industry change.

Over the past two years, Haberman has added ten sustainable agriculture-related companies to its client roster. This builds on Haberman’s experience helping successfully grow countless consumer brands in the organic industry, as well as co-founding its own AgTech aquaponics company, Urban Organics.

“Soil health, greenhouse gas emissions, and water scarcity are among the most critical issues facing our planet,” Brian Wachtler, President of Haberman says. “We are partnering with pioneers addressing these challenges head-on and using our marketing and communications superpowers to tell their stories.”

Haberman collaborates with innovators at every stage of the seed-to-shelf supply chain. The clients are diverse and dynamic, ranging from seed pioneers to trailblazers in farm analytics to game-changers in food processing.

“It's hard to imagine today how outlandish using digital data, drones, or GPS in precision agriculture sounded a decade ago to farmers who today don't know how they'd benefit without them,” says Kip Pendleton, President & CEO of Pendleton Group, a consulting firm serving agriculture companies. “Farmers need to hear authentic success stories in terms they use themselves — and that's where Haberman has helped these companies — giving them a voice that will position them for growth and profitability.”

Some of the companies Haberman has helped:

CIBO is a science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture with its cloud-based monitoring, verification, and reporting (MVR) platform. Haberman helped CIBO to fine-tune its value proposition for its growers and enterprise audiences and share it broadly.

Legacy Agripartners’ mission is to be a source of strength for agricultural America by doing right by farmers. Legacy Agripartners and its brands are known for providing the seed that makes fields more sustainable and profitable.

“Haberman’s storytelling and agriculture expertise were instrumental in helping us create a new and compelling brand position and visual identity for our growing business and portfolio of seed brands,” says Colin Steen, CEO of Legacy Agripartners.

Insta-Pro International develops industry-leading equipment for producing chemical-free livestock and poultry feeds, vegetable oils and soy food products. Haberman collaborated with Insta-Pro to refine its positioning strategy and craft an authentic storytelling platform that will allow the organization to further differentiate itself within the industry.


By showing industry stakeholders the relevance and value of new technologies, practices, market pricing, and products, Haberman positions clients for meaningful adoption and growth.

Haberman is a marketing communications agency with a clearly defined mission: to tell the stories of pioneers who are making a difference in the world. Storytelling unites everything we do — including strategic planning and value proposition development, audience segmentation and journey mapping, and executing holistic lead generation. Find us at www.modernstorytellers.com.

Carol Schuler
Schuler Publicity
+1 612-281-7030
email us here

You just read:

HABERMAN HELPS CLIENTS ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION IN SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.