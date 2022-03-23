HABERMAN HELPS CLIENTS ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION IN SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Agency harnesses decades of storytelling experience, shines light on agriculture pioneers working to help limit climate change, other environmental challenges
Farmers need to hear authentic success stories in terms they use themselves... giving them a voice that will position them for growth and profitability.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haberman, a marketing and communications agency with decades of experience in telling the stories of food and beverage pioneers, is forging new partnerships in sustainable agriculture to position its clients for meaningful growth and industry change.
— Kip Pendleton, President & CEO of Pendleton Group.
Over the past two years, Haberman has added ten sustainable agriculture-related companies to its client roster. This builds on Haberman’s experience helping successfully grow countless consumer brands in the organic industry, as well as co-founding its own AgTech aquaponics company, Urban Organics.
“Soil health, greenhouse gas emissions, and water scarcity are among the most critical issues facing our planet,” Brian Wachtler, President of Haberman says. “We are partnering with pioneers addressing these challenges head-on and using our marketing and communications superpowers to tell their stories.”
Haberman collaborates with innovators at every stage of the seed-to-shelf supply chain. The clients are diverse and dynamic, ranging from seed pioneers to trailblazers in farm analytics to game-changers in food processing.
“It's hard to imagine today how outlandish using digital data, drones, or GPS in precision agriculture sounded a decade ago to farmers who today don't know how they'd benefit without them,” says Kip Pendleton, President & CEO of Pendleton Group, a consulting firm serving agriculture companies. “Farmers need to hear authentic success stories in terms they use themselves — and that's where Haberman has helped these companies — giving them a voice that will position them for growth and profitability.”
Some of the companies Haberman has helped:
● CIBO is a science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture with its cloud-based monitoring, verification, and reporting (MVR) platform. Haberman helped CIBO to fine-tune its value proposition for its growers and enterprise audiences and share it broadly.
● Legacy Agripartners’ mission is to be a source of strength for agricultural America by doing right by farmers. Legacy Agripartners and its brands are known for providing the seed that makes fields more sustainable and profitable.
“Haberman’s storytelling and agriculture expertise were instrumental in helping us create a new and compelling brand position and visual identity for our growing business and portfolio of seed brands,” says Colin Steen, CEO of Legacy Agripartners.
● Insta-Pro International develops industry-leading equipment for producing chemical-free livestock and poultry feeds, vegetable oils and soy food products. Haberman collaborated with Insta-Pro to refine its positioning strategy and craft an authentic storytelling platform that will allow the organization to further differentiate itself within the industry.
By showing industry stakeholders the relevance and value of new technologies, practices, market pricing, and products, Haberman positions clients for meaningful adoption and growth.
Haberman is a marketing communications agency with a clearly defined mission: to tell the stories of pioneers who are making a difference in the world. Storytelling unites everything we do — including strategic planning and value proposition development, audience segmentation and journey mapping, and executing holistic lead generation. Find us at www.modernstorytellers.com.
