EMEA Small Wind Turbines Market 2022 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2028 | Britwind, iQron GmbH, Ryse Energy

The EMEA small wind turbines market was valued at US$ 45.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 71.3 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028)

The report on the EMEA Small Wind Turbines market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Small wind turbines are used to micro generate electricity, as opposed to large wind turbines. These type of wind turbines often have passive yaw systems as opposed to active ones. Wind turbines convert the kinetic energy in wind into clean electricity. When wind spins the blades of a wind turbine rotor captures the wind's kinetic energy and converts it into rotary motion to drive a generator. It is a sustainable and renewable source of energy, which help reduce carbon footprint from the point of installation. Even a small rooftop turbine can significantly reduce electricity bills over the long term. The wind turbines used in these end use applications have power ratings ranging from a few watts to thousand watts.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd

• BORNAY

• Braun Windturbinen GmbH

• Britwind

• EasyWind GmbH

• Endurance Wind Power

• ENESSERE S.r.l.

• Fortis Wind BV

• iQron GmbH

• PSW-Energiesysteme GmbH

• Ryse Energy

• SD Wind Energy Limited

• TUGE Energia

• Wind Energy Solutions B.V.

• XZERES Wind Europe Ltd

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for electricity in EMEA due to growing population and industrialization is expected to augment the growth of the EMEA small wind turbines market during the forecast period. For instance, Europe has installed 1.3 GW of new off-shore wind capacity in the first half of 2021. Europe is also expected to open the world's first offshore wind project with a grid connection to Germany and Denmark.

Moreover, government investment and policies, increase in demand for renewable sources, and increasing adoption of alternative energy sources is expected to boost the growth of the EMEA small wind turbines market. For instance, According to the European Wind Energy Association (WindEurope), Europe raised € 26.3 billion (around US$ 31.7 billion) to finance 7.1 GW of new offshore wind capacity in 2020. The UK, Netherlands, Germany and France all saw final investment decisions for major new offshore wind farms.

Detailed Segmentation

EMEA Small Wind Turbines Market, By Type:

• Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine

• Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

EMEA Small Wind Turbines Market, By Application

• On-Grid

• Off-Grid

EMEA Small Wind Turbines Market, By Country:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of EMEA

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Key Takeaways:

• The EMEA small wind turbines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to the increasing installation of wind turbines in EMEA. For instance, Saudi Arabia planned to add 6.2GW of new wind capacity between 2019 and 2028, around 46% of the region’s 13.5 GW total capacity additions in this period.

• Among regions, Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the EMEA small wind turbines market owing to the increasing demand for electricity, increasing use of renewable sources, and government investment and favorable policies. For instance, according to the European Wind Energy Association, around 230 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity will be installed in Europe by 2020. Moreover, the European Union has increased its offshore wind capacity target to 300 GW by 2050.

