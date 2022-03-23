DATCP Accepting Nominations for Produce Safety Advisory Council until April 20

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 23, 2022 Contact: Sam Otterson, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.otterson@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Produce Safety Advisory Council (PSAC) until April 20, 2022. Seats are available in the following categories: producers of underserved communities, consumer advocacy, and at-large. Members serve two-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.

The council chair will evaluate nominees in consultation with DATCP and present recommendations to the full council for review and formal approval. DATCP will send official notice of PSAC membership appointment, and new members are expected to start their term at the council's August 2022 meeting.

The PSAC advises DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety in establishing and achieving produce safety goals, represents constituency groups, and recommends solutions to challenges facing Wisconsin produce growers in complying with the Produce Safety Rule.

Nomination forms should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the council and preferably include two letters of support. Send completed nomination forms to Joanna Kahvedjian, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or email to joanna.kahvedjian@wisconsin.gov. For questions, contact Joanna Kahvedjian, DATCP produce program and policy analyst, at (608) 977-0974.

Nomination forms and more information about the council is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/ProduceSafetyAdvisoryCouncil.aspx

