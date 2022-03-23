Growing Emphasis on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions & Wide Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources to Drive the Offshore Wind Market by 2028 [170-Pages] | Research Dive

The global offshore wind market is anticipated to grow immensely by 2028 due to the growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and wide adoption of renewable energy sources by countries. The component sub-segment is predicted to be the most dominant. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness better growth opportunities during the analysis timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global offshore wind market is anticipated to hit $61,443.7 million by 2028 and grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The comprehensive report provides a concise outlook of the offshore wind market’s present scenario including chief aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, hindrances, and several opportunities during the estimated period of 2021-2028. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Offshore Wind Market:

Drivers: Wide adoption of renewable energy sources and growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions are the main factors estimated to drive the growth of the global offshore wind market by 2028. In addition, increased investments, favorable policies, and incentive programs offered by countries in the renewable energy sector are expected to further boost the market growth during the analysis timeframe.

Opportunities: Increasing investments in renewable energy sources by governments to meet the growing demand for electricity and the world’s shift towards the same are the factors projected to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global offshore wind market by 2028.

Restraints: High costs of turbines, support structures, and electrical infrastructure is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Grab an Access to the Exclusive PDF Sample of Offshore Wind Market

Covid-19 Impact on the Offshore Wind Market:

The onset of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across several businesses and industries, including the global offshore wind market. Strict lockdowns, mobility restrictions, and travel bans imposed by governments led to disruptions in the supply chains. In addition, stringent social distancing norms forced several companies to operate with a limited workforce which greatly reduced their overall production and revenue. This also led to delays in the completion of offshore wind projects and the inability to offer maintenance and installation services.

Check out How COVID-19 Impacts on Offshore Wind Market? Get in Touch with our Expert Analyst

Segments of the Offshore Wind Market:

The report has divided the offshore wind market into segments based on product, location, and regional analysis.

Product: Components Sub-segment to be Most Dominant

By product, the components sub-segment of the global offshore wind market is estimated to hold a dominating market share and gather a revenue of $36,866.2 million by 2028 due to increasing investments in the renewable energy sector. In addition, countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and Poland are aiming to increase their offshore wind energy capacity in the upcoming years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This factor is expected to further boost accelerate the sub-segments growth during the analysis timeframe.

Location: Shallow Water Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By location, the shallow water sub-segment is predicted to have a significant market share and hit $42,396.1 million by 2028 due to benefits like ease of transportation and maintenance. In addition, features like low costs of foundation and electrical structures of the shallow water locations are projected to boost the sub-segments demand during the analysis years.

Region: Offshore Wind Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to Grow Tremendously

By regional analysis, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness immense growth opportunities and gather a revenue of $31,502.2 million during the 2021-2028 forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the increasing investments by governments in the renewable energy sectors along with the rising awareness about the harmful effects of utilizing fossil fuels on the environment. In addition, the wide shift of countries like South Korea, China, and India towards clean energy sources is another factor predicted to propel market growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2028.

Request an On-demand Customized Report of Offshore Wind Market & Avail 10% OFF on Full Report

Significant Market Players:

Some significant players of the offshore wind market include

DEME General Electric Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co. Nordex SE Nexans Vestas EEW Envision Goldwind Siemens Gamesa, and many others.

These players are constantly working to build strategies such as product development, merger, and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to assist the market enhancement. - Inquire & Get Quick Access to Competitive Rivalry in the Offshore Wind Market Report

For example, in September 2021, Havfram, a leading subsea and offshore wind contractor with a global footprint announced its order for a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) with a capacity of 20+ MW. The turbine should also have the capacity to be powered by zero-emission fuel. This demand is regarding the company’s concern to support offshore wind projects off the US east costs.

The report also sums up many crucial facets including the financial performance of the key players of the offshore wind market, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the newest strategic developments.

Trending Article Links:

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521