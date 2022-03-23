Swarm Intelligence Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028 | Axonai, Dobots

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The report on the Swarm Intelligence market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing adoption of swarm intelligence and artificial intelligence is expected to propel growth of the swarm intelligence market. If you are a follower of high technology, you must be aware of the concept of swarm intelligence. Swarm intelligence is the overall collective behavior of naturally self-organized, decentralized systems, human or artificially trained. The concept was first used in work on artificial intelligence.

The theory behind swarm intelligence is simple; it is using the natural tendency of a population to cooperate when faced with a common threat or danger, which is collective behavior. In this theory, an artificial intelligent computer program will start to behave like a group of individuals who all have a common goal to achieve a certain goal. Once this goal is achieved, the collective behavior can dictate how the computer system interacts with the outside world. In fact, the artificial intelligence based on swarm intelligence will also attempt to modify their behavior based on the collective actions of the computer system. If it were true that everyone in a community would act in unison towards a common goal, then it would be quite easy for an individual to fool the system by adjusting the collective action in order to make themselves look good or to mislead others. These features of swarm intelligence aid in growth of the swarm intelligence market.

However, with swarm intelligence each individual acts like a self-aware entity, which causes them to make collective decisions without considering the thoughts and viewpoints of other individuals in the same neighborhood. This type of individual intelligence also has a negative side, as it can lead to sudden load changes in a region due to the fact that the individual who triggered the change is gone. This sudden load change is considered to be a form of collective intelligence failure. The reason for this is because it took an individual to initiate the change but now the entire region is being changed. These features limit growth of the swarm intelligence market.

In order to illustrate the potential of swarm intelligence in a real life scenario, lets look at an example where you want to open a coffee shop in an old warehouse. The physical location of the old warehouse along with the general layout of the warehouse would be very complicated for an entrepreneur who had never been there before. Therefore, it would take months or even years of experience for the new entrepreneur to set up the physical shop and get it running. An entrepreneur with swarm intelligence on the other hand could set up the coffee shop in less than a day with the help of very smart algorithms.

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Swarm Intelligence market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

