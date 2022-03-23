Crypto Gaming United Highlights Growing MENA Presence At Dubai WOW Summit
Crypto Gaming United
The premier play-to-earn league CGU is actively growing its presence in MENA, company executives stated during Dubai’s 2022 World of Web3 Summit.
We are happy to contribute to a meaningful discussion of trends and opportunities in metaverse, given that our business is growing so rapidly in the MENA region, especially in Morocco and Lebanon.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United, the premier play-to-earn league, is actively growing its presence in MENA, company executives stated during Dubai’s 2022 World of Web3 (WOW) Summit, which focused on the region’s active stance in developing metaverse businesses and their convergence with offline activities.
— Sergei Sergienko, co-founder, CGU
CGU, one of the largest play-to-earn leagues in the world, sees major growth in MENA countries, which, as WOW Summit attests, have taken a leading role in developing blockchain, NFT, DeFi, DAO, fintech, crypto-mining and next generation Web development businesses. As these business models merge metaverse and offline worlds, CGU finds more and more people embracing careers in play-to-earn field as a real alternative avenue of career development.
The first-of-its-kind World of Web3 festival took place in UAE March 12-18, 2022, through a series of events that include the WOW Summit, a large NFT Gallery, Business Expo, and the Metafest, a multi-dimensional, immersive outdoor performance. The goal of the festival is to raise awareness of Web 3 impact on UAE and MENA communities. WOW Summit is the flagship event of the festival, discussing alternative business reality offered by metaverse to MENA communities.
As a result of the conference, CGU identified multiple business opportunities. First and foremost, the league will continue investing into metaverse games at seed round, buying NFT assets at wholesale prices and making them available to league members. Also, WOW Summit introduced several commercial projects to the league, which allow for coveted direct economic relationship between creators and participants. Lastly, CGU is performing due diligence on a 30,000 strong African educational community, seeking to roll out a unique ecosystem.
Lebanon team in particular is building a great culture of high performance and these players are our biggest SLP earners month on month.
CGU is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. CGU players make money by earning NFT assets in metaverse, with an option to sell them, trade them, cash them out for fiat, pool them or invest them.
These members are primarily based in developing countries, where play-to-earn offers an empowering alternative to social ills such as unemployment and lack of opportunity. With the latest MENA expansion, play-to-earn trend now encompasses new booming economies embracing metaverse as a valid career choice, such as UAE and other Gulf countries.
CGU is aiming to employ 1,000,000 people via its play-to-earn platform by 2024, with core markets being the Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
About Crypto Gaming United
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore -based crypto workforce development company that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution to gaming access for more players, CGU is able to provide income, education and value opportunities for thousands of skilled workers in developing countries. For more visit http://cgu.io
