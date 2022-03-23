BD, Creative Biolabs, Precision Medicine Group, LLC., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Q2 Solutions and (Rules-Based Medicine), Medigene AG, and ImmuMap Services ApS, among others, are the key players in the immune monitoring solutions market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Immune Monitoring Solutions Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 12.9% from 2022 to 2027. The immune monitoring solutions market is largely driven by the growing demand for clinical research studies for studying allergies, autoimmune research, increased investment in vaccine development, and technological advancements in the immune monitoring solutions market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Immune Monitoring Solutions Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The growing adoption of AI and data analytics is expected to increase the demand for immune monitoring solutions

The flow cytometry segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the method segment

The vaccine development segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application segment

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the end-use segment

BD, Creative Biolabs, Precision Medicine Group, LLC., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Q2 Solutions and (Rules-Based Medicine), Medigene AG, and ImmuMap Services ApS, among others, are the key players in the immune monitoring solutions market





Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Flow Cytometry

Immunohistochemistry

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Vaccine Development

Transplantation Research

Precision Medicine & Immunotherapy Trials

Allergy Research

Metabolism Studies

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government & Academic Research Labs & Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





