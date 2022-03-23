Submit Release
Global Immune Monitoring Solutions Market - Forecast to 2027

BD, Creative Biolabs, Precision Medicine Group, LLC., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Q2 Solutions and (Rules-Based Medicine), Medigene AG, and ImmuMap Services ApS, among others, are the key players in the immune monitoring solutions market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Immune Monitoring Solutions Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 12.9% from 2022 to 2027. The immune monitoring solutions market is largely driven by the growing demand for clinical research studies for studying allergies, autoimmune research, increased investment in vaccine development, and technological advancements in the immune monitoring solutions market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Immune Monitoring Solutions Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The growing adoption of AI and data analytics is expected to increase the demand for immune monitoring solutions
  • The flow cytometry segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the method segment
  • The vaccine development segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application segment
  • The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the end-use segment
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Flow Cytometry
  • Immunohistochemistry
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Vaccine Development
  • Transplantation Research
  • Precision Medicine & Immunotherapy Trials
  • Allergy Research
  • Metabolism Studies
  • Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Government & Academic Research Labs & Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Global Immune Monitoring Solutions Market - Forecast to 2027

