Upwave and the Ad Council Collaborate to Measure Impact of Campaigns

Upwave CEO Chris Kelly Joins Ad Council Leadership Council Which Includes Marketing Executives from Nation’s Leading Brands

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the leading analytics platform for brand advertising, today announced the continuation of their successful collaboration with the Ad Council . Upwave will partner with the Ad Council to measure impact on key public service campaigns that address issues affecting Americans across the country. Additionally, Upwave CEO Chris Kelly will join the Ad Council’s Leadership Council.



This partnership comes just after Upwave’s recent involvement in the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s “It’s Up to You” campaign, the largest PSA communications effort in US history, to educate the American public and build confidence around the COVID-19 vaccines. For its role with “It’s Up to You” – which was nominated for a Digiday Greater Good Award – Upwave measured the campaign’s impact on branding metrics, providing an understanding of awareness, message association, and vaccine intent. Upwave measured the cross-media campaign to provide insights on how the creative was reaching and resonating with key target audiences.

"Our partnership with Upwave provides us with a cross-media measurement solution to understand the effectiveness of our ads in resonating with target audiences," said Anne Deo, SVP of Analytics, Ad Council. "Upwave’s team and platform were a valued part of our capabilities on behalf of the COVID-19 Vaccine Education initiative. We look forward to continuing our work together on future social impact campaigns."

As a member of the Ad Council’s Leadership Council, Kelly joins other marketing executives from some of the country’s best known brands. Members of the Leadership Council are committed to the organization's mission and serve as a pipeline for future Ad Council advisors.

“Some of the most memorable and impactful advertising campaigns in American history were created by the Ad Council,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “I can’t think of a better example showing how advertising can positively impact society. I’m honored to join an amazing group of leaders from companies like Kellogg’s, Aetna, Xerox, and the NFL in furthering the Ad Council’s mission to raise awareness and inspire action on today’s most important issues.”

Leadership Council members support the Ad Council by identifying ways their companies can activate and support campaigns, and share key learnings, insights, and capabilities with the Ad Council team.

“We’re excited to launch this larger partnership, providing analytics for social good campaigns,” adds Jessica Armstrong, Head of Marketing at Upwave. “Upwave’s platform will help the Ad Council to not only measure awareness, but ensure their vital messaging reaches — and resonates with — the right audiences.”

About Upwave

Upwave is a fast-growing analytics company providing ML-driven brand advertising measurement technology and intelligence, via a SaaS platform, to the world's leading brands, agencies, and media partners. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .