At 4.8% CAGR, Global Demand of Liquid Nitrogen Market Size & Share Expected to Hit USD 22.8 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Liquid Nitrogen Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to cross USD 22.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Emirates Industrial Gases, Universal Industrial Gases, Air Products & Chemicals, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad, The Linde Group, Yingde Gases Group, Air Liquide, Gulf Cryo, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Nexair, Praxair, Messer Group, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Liquid Nitrogen Market By Component (Refrigerant and Coolant), By Manufacturing Method (Pressure-Swing Adsorption and Cryogenic Distillation), By Transportation, Distribution, & Storage (Merchant Liquid Distribution, Cylinder & Packaged Distribution, and Tonnage Distribution), By End-Use (Healthcare, Rubber & Plastic, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Metal Manufacturing & Construction, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Liquid Nitrogen Market size & share was estimated at USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and it is predicted to reach around USD 22.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Liquid Nitrogen? How big is the Liquid Nitrogen Market?

Market Overview:

Liquid nitrogen is a fractional distillation of liquid air that shares the two chemical bonds of nitrogen. It has a temperature of 196°C and is an inert cryogenic fluid. Nitrogen is inert, odorless, colorless, non-inflammable, and non-corrosive. Commercially, liquid nitrogen is made by compressing and condensing nitrogen gas to a temperature below its evaporation point, which is roughly 196°C. Cryogenic refrigeration is the most typical application of liquid nitrogen. Because liquid nitrogen contains a high percentage of air, 80 percent, it is simple to create and has a high thermal capacity with a long retention time. This liquid acts as a coolant in vacuum pumps, superconductors, and other equipment & materials.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 17.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 22.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Emirates Industrial Gases, Universal Industrial Gases, Air Products & Chemicals, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad, The Linde Group, Yingde Gases Group, Air Liquide, Gulf Cryo, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Nexair, Praxair, and Messer Group., among others Key Segment By Component, By Manufacturing Method, By Transportation, Distribution, & Storage, By End-Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market: Growth Drivers

The application of liquid nitrogen in a variety of industries is propelling the market expansion

The global liquid nitrogen market is expected to be driven in the near future by food preservation and rising demand for liquid nitrogen from pharmaceutical & chemical firms. Food processing and preservation are becoming increasingly important in order to feed the world's growing population with high-quality food. Cooling or freezing a food product to increase its shelf life is a common method of preservation. However, high shipping costs and direct engagement with liquid nitrogen are among the liquid nitrogen market's constraints. When moving liquid nitrogen, extreme caution and care must be exercised. Liquid nitrogen is benign and inert, yet it functions as a basic asphyxiant and is able to produce nausea, dizziness, unconsciousness, or even death if inhaled in large concentrations.

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Segmentation Analysis:

Coolant is anticipated to witness the fastest function in the liquid nitrogen market

The global liquid nitrogen market is segregated on the basis of the component, manufacturing method, transportation, distribution, & storage, end-use, and region. By component, the market is divided into refrigerant and coolant. Coolant is anticipated to witness the fastest function in the liquid nitrogen market as it is employed in numerous end-use sectors such as metal manufacturing & construction, health care, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

The cryogenic distillation segment contributed to the biggest market share

By manufacturing method, the market is classified into pressure-swing adsorption and cryogenic distillation. The cryogenic distillation segment contributed to the biggest market share because it is a cost-effective technology for producing liquid nitrogen. Large and medium-scale manufacturing plants frequently employ this technology. By transportation, distribution, & storage, the market is segmented into merchant liquid distribution, cylinder & packaged distribution, and tonnage distribution. Liquid nitrogen is best stored in poorly ventilated places. Liquid nitrogen storage and handling is a huge problem, and care must be taken to avoid dangers & hazards such as spillage, burns, personal injury, container failure, and container damage. Cryogenic storage is primarily used to store liquid nitrogen. During the projection period, cylinder and packaged gas are expected to increase at the fastest CAGR.

By end-use, the market is divided into healthcare, rubber & plastic, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, food & beverage, metal manufacturing & construction, and others. Pharmaceuticals & chemicals were the market’s largest end-user, and it is predicted to rise at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global liquid nitrogen market are;

Emirates Industrial Gases

Universal Industrial Gases

Air Products & Chemicals

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

The Linde Group

Yingde Gases Group

Air Liquide

Gulf Cryo

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Nexair

Praxair

Messer Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Liquid Nitrogen market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.8%.

The Liquid Nitrogen market was estimated to be worth around USD 17.5 billion in 2021and predicted to reach USD 22.8 billion, by 2028.

Coolant is anticipated to witness the fastest function in the liquid nitrogen market as it is employed in numerous end-use sectors.

During the projection period, cylinder and packaged gas are expected to increase at the fastest CAGR. Pharmaceuticals & chemicals were the market’s largest end-user.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region is expected to have the biggest market share and lead the liquid nitrogen market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Liquid Nitrogen Industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Liquid Nitrogen Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Liquid Nitrogen Industry?

What segments does the Liquid Nitrogen Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Liquid Nitrogen Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global liquid nitrogen market

North America is expected to dominate the global liquid nitrogen market in terms of region, owing to an increase in the number of liquid nitrogen suppliers in the region. Another attractive region for the liquid nitrogen industry is the Asia Pacific. The region, which contains roughly 60% of the world's population, is expected to become a key use for liquid nitrogen in food preservation and processing. Other sectors in the Asia Pacific are booming as a result of fast industrialization and infrastructure development. Europe is another appealing region because of its significant automotive, metals and fabricators, and rubber & plastic sectors.

Recent Developments:

June 2021: Inox Air Products has revealed that its proposed project in Hosur will generate liquid nitrogen and other products and will be ready for use in December 2022.

Inox Air Products has revealed that its proposed project in Hosur will generate liquid nitrogen and other products and will be ready for use in December 2022. February 2021: Inox Air Products has announced a USD 2000 crore investment to construct 8 new gas processing units across India. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal would be home to these new industries.

The global liquid nitrogen market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Refrigerant

Coolant

By Manufacturing Method

Pressure-Swing Adsorption

Cryogenic Distillation

By Transportation, Distribution, and Storage

Merchant Liquid Distribution

Cylinder & Packaged Distribution

Tonnage Distribution

By End-Use

Healthcare

Rubber & Plastic

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Metal manufacturing & Construction

Others

