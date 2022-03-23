Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Booming Worldwide With Leading Players: BASF AG, Kem One SAS, Etc.

Reports And Data

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market is estimated to reach a substantially large market size in 2027 and register a high CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Report published by Reports and Data is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. It offers qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The statistics on the market status of industry players is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report offers insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, and overall industry overview.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market are: Panjin Changrui Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc., SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Shandong Kexing Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF AG, Kem One SAS, Kaneka Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co., Ltd, Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co., Ltd., Weifang Kingdom Plastic, Sundow Polymers

The chemical industry is more diverse than virtually any other industry. Harnessing basic ingredients, the industry produces an array of products that not usually seen or used by consumers but are essential components of practically every consumer and industrial product. Most of the chemical industry products are intermediates, and the customers of chemical company are often other chemical companies. Several companies in this industry are also at the forefront of emerging biotechnology industries.

Public and community concerns about the performance of chemical manufacturers has led the industry participants to follow environmental performance standards. The ongoing research and development activities to expand the application scope of materials and chemicals, while reducing environmental impact is a key driving factor for the industry growth.

Over the years, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships have played a pivotal role in companies’ plans of expanding customer base and gaining a robust footing in the market. Rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D activities will further bolster market growth over the analysis period.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Segmentation

By Production Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent Method

Solid-phase Method

Aqueous Suspension Method

By Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Power Cable Casing

Adhesives & Coatings

Pipes & Fittings

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Wastewater Treatment

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

