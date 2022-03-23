Active Protection System Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Active Protection System market is extremely competitive and comprise various global and regional players who accounted for robust market share in 2020. Active protection systems are designed to detect, track, and destroy different threats such as anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades. Thus, they are useful to protect troops and combat enemy vehicles. An integrated radar system is used in the design of active protection systems. Apart from radar, the system also has sensors, launchers, and countermeasure munitions for deflecting or destroying as anti-tank missiles as well as rocket-propelled grenades.

The global active protection system market is expected to reach a substantially large market size in 2027 and register a high CAGR over the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that the rising demand for active protection systems among end-users, such as defense and homeland security, is driven by changing market trends, which are expected to support industry growth as well as market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Active Protection System Market

Artis, LLC

Aselsan A.S.

Airbus S.A.S.

IMI Systems Ltd.

KBM

Rheinmetall AG

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Safran

Saab AB

Rapidly growing commercial and industrial sectors, rising concerns about data breaching in multinational companies, corporates, hospitals, rising demand for ICT services in various sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT, financial services and hospitals are some of the key factors boosting growth of the global Active Protection System market revenue growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments and rising focus on developing more secure products are supporting market growth.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for robust revenue share between 2021 and 2027 owing to factors such as rising concerns about data leakage and security, presence of key players and increasing adoption of advanced solutions.

Global Active Protection System Market: Segmentation

The report consists of forecasts for the active protection system market at the global, regional, and country levels. The report contains analysis of trends in each segment of the market for the period from 2017 to 2027. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global active protection system market based on type and end-user as follows.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Infrared Decoy

Radar Decoy

Directed Energy

Electro-optics Jammers

Light Weapon Defense

Rocket/Missile-based

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

Key objectives of the report:

Details about revenue growth, market size, drivers, opportunities, constraints

Historical and forecast revenue of the key segments, products, applications and detailed analysis of the regions in the market

Production capacity, revenue, pricing structure, market share, and CAGR.

To offer insights about current market position, forecast estimation, competitive landscape and research and development activities

