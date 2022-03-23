Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Revenue and Forecasts (US$ Mn, 2015 – 2030)
Global prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.87% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market was valued at US$ 2671.23 Mn in 2021, projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.87% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)
Market Trends and Growth Factors
Prestressing concrete has been part of the development business for more than 100 years. The prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market has and will be continuing to thrive over the forecast period, primarily because of the number of construction projects across the globe. Most of the developing economies like India are at present inclined towards execution of their infrastructure projects and this contributes immensely towards growth of the prestressed concrete (PC Strand) market. Fast urbanization is occurring across all nations, and the metropolitan population is likely to witness a massive jump in the near future. The process of urbanization is inclusive of extensive development exercises, and the results of the business are fundamental for the development of structures. These elements are anticipated to fuel the development of the market during the aforementioned time frame.
Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1105
Substantial rise in input towards improvement of foundation, increasing use of prestressed concrete in various fields like crane radiates, concrete shafts, multi-industrial facility structure, railway paths are also playing an important role in the prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market's progress. On the other hand, the growth of the prestressed concrete (PC Strand) market might be dented by fluctuations in the costs of raw material required. Despite all the hindrances, the prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market will continue to flourish over the forecast period owing to rising number of investments in the technological advancements in the field of PC strands production.
Over the last decade, the uncoated segment of prestressed concrete has emerged as the winner in terms of acquiring market share. Meanwhile, the galvanized segment has continued to grow at an exceptional pace in last couple of years. Several reports state that this segment will continue to do wonders in coming few years in the prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to growth the highest in terms of CAGR during the forecast years in the prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market, courtesy of several infrastructure projects in countries like China, India, Malaysia and Japan. Owing to the latest technological developments and availability of cheap labour, the countries of China and India will help Asia Pacific region emerge as the fastest growing market. Meanwhile it was North America, that dominated the PC strand market over the last decade in terms of market share. The infrastructural development made by the United States and Canada have immensely contributed to growth of the prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1105
Browse through our 420+ Pages Report and in-depth TOC on "Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market" View detailed Table of Content here
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
Add Ons:
• We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
• We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
COVID-19 Pandemic Likely to Have a Massive Impact on the Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market
The prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market was immensely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Irrespective of extremely bright future for the industry, there are couple of factors that might prove hindrance to its growth and COVID is definitely one of it. As growth of this industry is directly dependant on the constructions or infrastructure developments, the PC strand market suffered huge losses. Unavailability of labour and disrupted distribution channel was major cause behind it. As soon as the dreadful disease started wreaking havoc several industries including the construction industry was first to shutdown. Despite reopening, the world is still taking efforts to reopen and reach its full potential. Though industry experts are hopeful that rampant vaccination efforts across most of the countries will provide an impetus to the growth of the construction sector.
Competitive Insights:
The key players operating in the prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market are: -
• ArcelorMittal
• Bekaert
• DNA PC STRAND
• EcoTec Building Material Supplies Co., Ltd.
• Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co., Ltd
• JinDing Reinforcing Steel Bar Manufacture Co.
• KISWIRE LTD
• Madison Steel, Inc.
• Sumiden Wire
• The Siam Industrial Wire Company Limited
• Usha Martin
• Wire Mesh Company
• Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1105
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Segmentation
The prestressed concrete strand (PC Strand) market has been segmented by strand structure, surface coating, diameter, application, distribution channel and region which is further classified into respective countries:
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Strand Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• 1x2
• 1x3
• 1x7
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Surface Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Galvanized
• Uncoated
• Epoxy coated
• Others
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Less than 6mm
• 6mm to 9mm
• 9mm to 12mm
• More than 12mm
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Multi-Storey Buildings
• Stadiums
• Hangars
• Railways
• Roads & Bridges
• Silos
• Dams
• Poles and Water Towers
• Others
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Direct
• Indirect
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports:
Global Quartz Tubes Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Quartz-Tubes-Market-2021---2029-841
Global Wheel Loaders Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Wheel-Loaders-Market-2019-2027-343
UV Cured Resins Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/UV-Cured-Resins-2020-%E2%80%93-2028-750
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com