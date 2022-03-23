Cards & Payments Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cards & payments market size is expected to grow from $763.2 billion in 2021 to $847.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The global card and payment market is then expected to grow to $1,269.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The global cards and payments market consists of sales of cards and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data.

Global Cards & Payments Market Trends

Cards and payments companies are investing in technologies and formulating guidelines to prevent card and payment fraud.

Global Cards & Payments Market Segments

The global cards and payments market is segmented:

By Type: Cards, Payments

By Institution Type: Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Institutions

By Application: Food and Groceries, Health and Pharmacy, Restaurants and Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Tourism, Others

Subsegments Covered: Credit Card, Debit Card, Charge Card, Prepaid Card

By Geography: The global card & payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cards & payments market overviews, analyzes and cards & payments global market forecasts market size and growth, cards & payments global market share, cards & payments market segments and geographies, cards & payments market players, cards & payments market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cards & payments market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Express, Banco Santander, Visa, PayPal, MasterCard, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Apple, China Construction Bank, and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

