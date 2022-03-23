Software Consulting Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Software Consulting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Software Consulting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the software consulting market size is expected to grow from $209.8 billion in 2021 to $234.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.18%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s software consulting industry growth analysis the market size is expected to reach $375.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.46%. Increasing adoption of cloud computing by enterprises is the key driver contributing to the growth of the software consulting market.

The global software consulting market consists of sales of software consulting services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide software or IT services. In the software consulting process, software consultants in collaboration with software developers advise on design, building, strategy, and implementation of software that solves business problems. Major software consulting services include conducting feasibility study, analyzing software systems for efficiency, customizing software systems, monitoring software for updates and security, implementing new software, and advising businesses regarding software.

Global Software Consulting Market Trends

Remote consulting services is a key trend in the software consulting market. Software consulting companies are increasingly offering consulting services remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to improve their efficiencies. Virtual consulting is likely to become widespread going forward as well.

Global Software Consulting Market Segments

The global software consulting market is segmented:

By Type: Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration and Maintenance Services, Design Services

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing

By Geography: The global software consulting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Software Consulting Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides software consulting market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global software consulting market, software consulting global market share, software consulting global market segments and geographies, software consulting industry trends, software consulting global market players, software consulting global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The software consulting market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Software Consulting Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cap Gemini, Atos SE, Oracle, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, CGI Group Inc., Cognizant, Ernst & Young Global Limited, and SAP SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

