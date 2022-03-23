DecentWorld: Investing in the Metaverse with Swiss-level Sustainability

Swiss-based metaverse platform DecentWorld took the fintech scene by storm by minting the vast majority of the streets in the world and making them available on the most advanced technology to date: blockchain.

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The DecentWorld virtual reality platform is powerful and entertaining to connect collectors, traders, agents, and companies, offering to explore the full potential of the digitally enhanced world. The solid metaverse platform invites users to invest in the metaverse, and to do so with Swiss-class quality and sustainability.

While Switzerland is one of the smallest countries in Europe, it is making history in fintech and innovation alike. Being practically synonymous with the tech movement, Switzerland is often referred to as the next Silicon Valley for crypto and blockchain.

DecentWorld, owned by Swiss Asset Management AG, is part of a broader Swiss financial product ecosystem, offering world-renowned Swiss quality and craftsmanship to shape innovation and the metaverse experience in a sustainable way.

Swiss Transparency and Safety

Explorers of the brand new digital real estate metaverse will be charmed by its bullet-proof in-game logic and the vast array of metaverse real estate digital Assets to invest in. By buying Streets and combining them into Collections, gamers and other metaverse enthusiasts will have the opportunity to obtain certified ownership of their virtual real estate, as well as to receive yield generated by their Collection Assets.

Branching off from the Swiss culture famously synonymous with transparency and safety, DecentWorld introduces a fresh approach to metaverse virtual land, gaming, blockchain solutions and the metaverse as a whole, especially highlighted by its commitment to building a better, safer virtual environment for all users.

DecentWorld, which seeks to soon become the best metaverse platform available to date, has integrated Swiss-quality security features such as KYC and user verification processes, two-factor authentication, and data privacy measures to ensure the validity and transparency of transactions and data handling.

Sustainability of Digital Economies

Experts are projecting a bright future for metaverses, but a thriving internal economy is crucial to creating a fully-functional, scaling metaverse. Currently, the crypto market is flooded with digital assets and tokens lacking specific use cases or worth, and as such, it has become an easy target for “pump and dump” traders.

Sustainability is the key to creating stable digital economies. That's why the talented team behind DecentWorld calibrated the real estate NFT metaverse's tokenomics with swiss-watch precision to guarantee the best value for everyone investing in the metaverse platform.

Speaking about DecentWorld and blockchain, the platform’s native DWRLD token drives the internal economy of the metaverse. The standard utility token is primarily used as a medium of exchange. It allows users to make transactions, pay fees, and earn interest from staked Assets within the virtual world. The DWRLD token offers users significant leverage in the platform’s economy, while positioning itself as a sustainable tokenomics structure.

DecentWorld is eager to offer new users with more attractive features to keep the audience entertained. Project map is full with new and upcoming releases scheduled for this year: Unique Collections, P2P Marketplace, Mobile app, first 3D cities, and more.

About DecentWorld

DecentWorld is a Swiss metaverse digital real estate platform built on blockchain technology to introduce a next-generation Web3 experience. The platform allows members to purchase and trade virtual NFT Streets, which can then be combined into Collections. Completed Collections automatically start generating yield, which is accumulated and distributed at regular intervals. Using state of the art security features, DecentWorld also stands for trust and transparency in the blockchain industry.

To fully explore our metaverse, please visit www.decentworld.com.

Follow our latest updates on Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook.

For further inquiries & talent outreach, please message hello@decentworld.com.

Website: http://www.decentworld.com

Name: DecentWorld Email: hello@decentworld.com Organization: DecentWorld